$16K PGP Grant Awarded to Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County

Partnership Grant Program Funds to Assist Residents Displaced After
Hurricane Harvey
Sixty-three percent of the homes in Jefferson County, Texas, were
damaged or destroyed when Hurricane Harvey swept across the area in
2017. Today, more than 25 percent of those affected by the storm are
still displaced.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006017/en/
CommunityBank of Texas and FHLB Dallas awarded $16K in Partnership Grant Program funds to Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County to help low-income families affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Photo: Business Wire)
Getting the residents back into their homes is the focus of “Home after
Harvey,” a program of Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County (Habitat
Jefferson County), a nonprofit that provides safe and secure housing for
low-income working families. Thanks to a $16,000 Partnership Grant
Program (PGP) from CommunityBank of Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank
of Dallas (FHLB Dallas), Habitat Jefferson County will be able to assist
more people affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Miriam Morgan, executive director of Habitat Jefferson County, said many
residents continue to need home rebuilding assistance.
“Some people received FEMA grants, but they didn’t go very far, so we’ll
be helping those people complete repairs on their homes, as well as
others who weren’t able to do anything for themselves,” said Ms. Morgan.
“When FEMA’s hotel program ended in July, it displaced more than 1,000
families.”
As a charitable organization, Habitat Jefferson County must use funds
when they are received. It isn’t permitted to maintain a disaster fund.
That makes grant programs such as PGP extremely important.
Through this unique grant program, FHLB Dallas member institutions
contribute $500 up to $4,000 to a CBO, which FHLB Dallas matches at a
3:1 ratio to provide the CBO up to $12,000 in grant money. In 2018, FHLB
Dallas has awarded $300,000 in PGP funds through 31 member institutions
to assist 32 community-based organizations. Combined with the $114,010
contributed by FHLB Dallas members, a total of $414,010 has been awarded
to the organizations.
“We greatly appreciate FHLB Dallas’ support in partnering with us on
this grant,” said Kirk Smith, senior vice president of Commercial
Lending at CommunityBank of Texas. “As a member of this community, we
are gratified to be able to be a part of its recovery from this
devastating hurricane.”
Supporting and investing in communities in partnership with member
institutions such as CommunityBank of Texas, is the foundation of FHLB
Dallas’ mission, said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and Community
Investment director at FHLB Dallas. “Being able to benefit communities
in this way is not only a fulfillment of our mission, it’s extremely
rewarding.”
About CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.
CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. is a commercial bank offering solutions to
small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Beaumont,
and surrounding communities in southeast Texas. CommunityBank of Texas,
N.A. is the wholly owned subsidiary of CBTX Inc. a bank holding company
traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “CBTX.” Visit
communitybankoftx.com for more information.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $75.9 billion as of June 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing
competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001006017/en/