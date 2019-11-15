$16K in Grant Funds from Banks to Be Awarded to Benefit Special-Needs Adults

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 1655 North 23rd Street, McAllen

Rio Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to C.A.M.P. University, a McAllen, Texas-based nonprofit that benefits special-needs young adults through occupational therapy, special education and rehabilitative services. The funds will help pay for a feasibility and planning study of providing group housing for C.A.M.P. University clients.

Local dignitaries will join bank representatives at a check presentation at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Rio Bank in McAllen. The media is encouraged to attend.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions such as Rio Bank to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019 WHO: Ford Sasser, President and CEO, Rio Bank

Ana Garcia, South Texas Regional Director, Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-TX S.J. Zavala, Field Representative, Office of U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, D-TX Casandra Meade, Deputy State Director, Office of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX Pam Voss, Executive Director, C.A.M.P. University Greg Hettrick, First Vice President, Director of Community Investment, FHLB Dallas WHERE: Rio Bank 1655 North 23rd Street McAllen, Texas 78501

