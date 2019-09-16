Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

17/09/2019 -: Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption Inquiry report released

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

17 September 2019

The report of a Government Inquiry commissioned to look into the issues around the 10-day shutdown of the Refinery to Auckland Pipeline in September 2017 has been released today.

A leak in the pipeline, which supplies petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the Marsden Point Refinery to the Wiri Oil Terminal in South Auckland, led to led to the rationing of jet fuel supplied to Auckland Airport, flight cancellations and stock-outs of some ground fuels (mainly premium petrol) at a number of service stations in Auckland.

The purposed of the Government Inquiry into the Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption was to draw lessons from the event to improve the resilience of fuel supply in the Auckland region.

The Inquiry made 21 recommendations and its report can be found here: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Government-Inquiry-into-the-Auckland-Fuel-Supply-Disruption

Disclaimer

Department of Internal Affairs of New Zealand published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 23:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:53pOil trims gains but Middle East risks keep stocks on back foot
RE
08:49pWeWork parent pulls IPO following pushback - sources
RE
08:33pSingapore exports fall for sixth month
RE
08:12pPETER DEFAZIO : DeFazio Bill Would Block Trump's Reckless Attempt to Fast Track LNG By Rail Tank Car
PU
08:07pTrump says U.S. reaches trade deals with Japan, no vote needed
RE
08:02pNIKKEI : Japan to nominate ex-top currency diplomat Asakawa as ADB head - sources
RE
08:02pMathew Knowles adds his Grammy award winning music catalog to tune.fm, launching the first music streaming platform with the JAM token cryptocurrency running on Hedera Hashgraph
PR
07:57p17/09/2019 - : Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption Inquiry report released
PU
07:44pOil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
RE
07:43pCHEVRON CEO : Saudi oil strikes won't have much short-term impact on U.S. oil production
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil soars after attack on Saudi facilities, stocks dip
2Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
3Oil jumps nearly 15% in record trading after attack on Saudi facilities
4Trump says he does not want war after attack on Saudi oil facilities
5APPLE : Germany's Osram urges investors to accept $4.8 billion AMS offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group