17/09/2019 -: Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption Inquiry report released

17 September 2019

The report of a Government Inquiry commissioned to look into the issues around the 10-day shutdown of the Refinery to Auckland Pipeline in September 2017 has been released today.

A leak in the pipeline, which supplies petrol, diesel and jet fuel from the Marsden Point Refinery to the Wiri Oil Terminal in South Auckland, led to led to the rationing of jet fuel supplied to Auckland Airport, flight cancellations and stock-outs of some ground fuels (mainly premium petrol) at a number of service stations in Auckland.

The purposed of the Government Inquiry into the Auckland Fuel Supply Disruption was to draw lessons from the event to improve the resilience of fuel supply in the Auckland region.

The Inquiry made 21 recommendations and its report can be found here: https://www.dia.govt.nz/Government-Inquiry-into-the-Auckland-Fuel-Supply-Disruption