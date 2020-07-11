17 CFR Parts 1, 4, 41, and 190 Bankruptcy Regulations

COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION

Table of Contents

I. Background A. The Part 190 Subcommittee Proposal B. Background of the NPRM

II. Proposed Regulations A. Subpart A-General Provisions 1. Regulation § 190.00: Statutory Authority, Organization, Core Concepts, Scope, and Construction 2. Regulation § 190.01: Definitions 3. Regulation § 190.02: General B. Subpart B-Futures Commission Merchant as Debtor 1. Regulation § 190.03: Notices and Proofs of Claims 2. Regulation § 190.04: Operation of the Debtor's Estate-Customer Property 3. Regulation § 190.05: Operation of the Debtor's Estate-General 4. Regulation § 190.06: Making and Taking Delivery under Commodity Contracts 5. Regulation § 190.07: Transfers 6. Regulation § 190.08: Calculation of Allowed Net Equity 7. Regulation § 190.09: Allocation of Property and Allowance of Claims 8. Regulation § 190.10: Provisions Applicable to Futures Commission Merchants During Business as Usual C. Subpart C-Clearing Organization as Debtor 1. Regulation § 190.11: Scope and Purpose of Subpart C 2. Regulation § 190.12: Required Reports and Records 3. Regulation § 190.13: Prohibition on Avoidance of Transfers 4. Regulation § 190.14: Operation of the Estate of the Debtor Subsequent to the Filing Date



5. Regulation § 190.15: Recovery and Wind-Down Plans; Default Rules and Procedures

6. Regulation § 190.16: Delivery

7. Regulation § 190.17: Calculation of Net Equity

8. Regulation § 190.18: Treatment of Property

9. Regulation § 190.19: Support of Daily Settlement

D. Appendix A Forms

E. Appendix B Forms

F. Technical Corrections to Other Parts

1. Part 1

2. Part 4

3. Part 41

III. Revisions Proposed by the ABA Committee That Have Not Been Proposed by the Commission

IV. Cost-Benefit Considerations A. Introduction B. Baseline C. Overarching Concepts 1. Changes to Structure of Industry 2. Trustee Discretion 3. Cost Effectiveness and Promptness Versus Precision 4. Unique Nature of Bankruptcy Events 5. Administrative Costs Are Costs to the Estate, and Often to the Customers 6. Request for Comment



I. Background

A. Background of the NPRM

The basic structure of the Commission's bankruptcy regulations, part 190 of title 17 of the Code of Federal Regulations, was proposed in 1981 and finalized in 1983. While there have been a number of rulemakings that have amended part 190 in light of specific issues or statutory changes, this is the first comprehensive revision of part 190. The Commission is proposing to revise part 190 comprehensively in light of several major changes to the industry over the past 37 years, including the exponential growth in the speed of transactions and trade processing. In addition, important lessons have been learned over prior bankruptcies, including the need for administrative arrangements that are specific to the circumstances of the individual bankruptcy and the success of an approach, consistent with applicable statutes, that prioritizes cost effectiveness and promptness over precision.2 Finally, derivatives clearing organizations (''DCOs'') have become increasingly important to the financial system.

In proposing these rules, the Commission is exercising its broad power under the Commodity Exchange Act (''CEA'' or ''Act'') to make regulations with respect to commodity broker debtors. Specifically, section 20(a) states that notwithstanding title 11, the Commission may provide, with respect to a commodity broker that is a debtor under chapter 7 of title 11, by

2 The concept of prioritizing cost effectiveness and promptness over precision is discussed in detail in overarching concept three in the cost-benefit considerations, section IV.C.3 below.

rule or regulation (1) that certain cash,

[futures commission merchant (''FCM'')] that

securities, other property, or commodity is severely under-segregated.5

contracts are to be included in or excluded from customer property or member property; (2) that certain cash,The ABA Committee started its work in 2015, conducting a review of the Commission's part 190 regulations tosecurities, other property, or commodity identify potential areas forcontracts are to be specifically identifiable to a particular customer in a specific capacity; (3) the method by which the business of such commodity broker is to be conducted or liquidated after the date of the filing of the petition under such chapter, including the payment and allocation of margin with respect to commodity contracts not specifically identifiable to a particular customer pending their orderly liquidation; (4) any persons to which customer property and commodity contracts may be transferred under section 766 of title 11; and (5) how the net equity of a customer is to be determined.3

In developing this rulemaking, the Commission benefited from outside contributions.

On September 29, 2017, the Part 190 Subcommittee of the Business Law Section of the American Bar Association (''ABA Committee'') submitted a model set of part 190 rules (the ''ABA Submission'') in response to the Commission's Project KISS (''Request for Information'').4

As the ABA Committee noted,

The [part 190 regulations] have generally served the industry, bankruptcy professionals and customers well. That said, the [ABA] Committee believes there is a need to update [p]art 190 in a comprehensive manner, as the markets-and how they are regulated-have changed dramatically in the intervening decades. At the same time, it is important to stay true to the sound conceptual elements of the existing rules with respect to account class distinctions, porting of customer positions, and pro rata distribution of customer property by account class, with priority given to public customers. The Committee was also spurred to act by the MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group bankruptcies, and the lessons they revealed on the challenges of liquidating a large

3 See CEA section 20(a), 7 U.S.C. 24(a).

4 82 FR 23765 (May 3, 2017). The ABA

Submission can be found at: https://comments.cftc.gov/PublicComments/ViewComment.aspx?id=61331&SearchText;the accompanying cover note (''ABA Cover Note'') can be found at: https://comments.cftc.gov/PublicComments/ViewComment.aspx?id=61330&SearchText.The ABA Cover Note cautions that ''[t]he views expressed in this letter, and the proposed Model Part 190 Rules, are presented on behalf of the [ABA] Committee. They have not been approved by the House of Delegates or Board of Governors of the ABA and, accordingly, should not be construed as representing the policy of the ABA. In addition, they do not represent the position of the ABA Business Law Section, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of all members of the Committee.''

improvement, with the plan to draft comprehensive revisions in the form of model rules that the Commission could consider for potential agency rulemaking. The ABA Committee included participants who represented a broad cross-section of interested parties, in particular attorneys who work extensively in the areas of derivatives law, bankruptcy law, or both, including at law firms, futures commission merchants, clearing houses and exchanges, government agencies,6 and industry associations. The ABA Committee also included attorneys for the trustees in the commodity broker bankruptcy cases of MF Global and Peregrine Financial Group, as well as attorneys who were formerly staff at the Commission, including one of the drafters of the original rules.7 Each of the members devoted significant amounts of time to this project.

The resulting ABA Submission represents a consensus across this broad range of interests, thoughtfully and comprehensively addressing the issues presented in part 190, and assisting the Commission in developing a deeper understanding of the practical issues involved in commodity broker bankruptcy proceedings. This notice of proposed rulemaking (''NPRM'') has benefited significantly from the ABA Submission, as well as conversations between Commission staff and members of the ABA Committee, both individually and collectively, to understand their thinking with respect to various aspects of the ABA Submission.

B. Major Themes in the Proposed Revisions to Part 190

While the proposed revised part 190 carries forward significant portions of existing part 190, there are important changes that are proposed. The major

5 ABA Cover Note at 2.

6 The Committee members included staff at government agencies other than the Commission. Current Commission staff participated in a few meetings of the Committee (in the form of ''brainstorming exercises'') to discuss their understanding of the current regulations. Commission staff ''expressly conveyed that they did not want to direct the Committee's deliberations, and they were careful not to offer comments that could be construed as trying to persuade the Committee to any particular viewpoint on any particular issue. They were also clear that their comments did not represent the views of the Commission, or of anyone other than the person expressing them.'' ABA Cover Note at 3 n. 5.

7 See generally id. at 3.

themes in changes to part 190 include the following:

(1) The Commission is proposing to add § 190.00, which is designed to setCommission's approach toward a DCO bankruptcy is characterized by three overarching concepts: a. First, the trustee should follow, toout the statutory authority, organization, the extent practicable and appropriate,core concepts, scope, and rules ofthe DCO's pre-existing defaultconstruction for part 190. This section is management rules and procedures and intended to set out, subject to notice and recovery and wind-down plans thatcomment rulemaking, the Commission's thinking and intent regarding part 190 in order to benefit and to enhance the understanding of DCOs, FCMs, their customers, trustees,8 and the public at large.

(2) Some of the changes would further support the implementation of the requirements, established consistent with section 4d of the CEA, that shortfalls in segregated property should be made up from the FCM's general assets, while others further the preferences, established in title 11 of the United States Code (i.e., the ''Bankruptcy Code''), section 766(h), that with respect to customer property, public customers are favored over non-public customers, and that public customers are entitled inter se to a pro rata distribution based on their respective claims.

(3) Other changes would foster the longstanding and continuing policy preference for transferring (as opposed to liquidating) positions of public customers and those customers' proportionate share of associated collateral.9 Some of the benefits, for both customers and the markets as a whole, arising from this policy are addressed in the discussion of proposed § 190.00(c)(4) in section II.A.1 below.

(4) The Commission is proposing a new subpart C to part 190, governing the bankruptcy of a clearing organization. As explained in further detail in connection with proposed § 190.11, the Commission is proposing to establish ex ante the approach to be taken in addressing such a bankruptcy, in orderhave been submitted to the Commission.12 These rules, procedures, and plans will, in most cases,13 have been developed pursuant to the Commission's regulations in part 39, and subject to staff oversight. This approach relieves the trustee of the burden of developing, in the moment, models to address an extraordinarily complex situation. It would also enhance the clarity of the counterfactual for purposes of resolution under Title II.

b. Second, resources that are intended to flow through to members as part of daily settlement (including both daily variation payments and default resources) should be devoted to that purpose, rather than to the general estate.14

c. Third, other provisions would draw, with appropriate adaptations, from provisions applicable to FCMs.15

(5) The Commission is proposing to note the applicability of part 190 in the context of proceedings under the Securities Investors Protection Act (''SIPA'') in the case of FCMs subject to a SIPA proceeding,16 and Title II of Dodd-Frank in the case of a commodity broker where the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (''FDIC'') is acting as a receiver.

(6) In light of lessons learned from the MF Global bankruptcy, the Commission is proposing changes to the treatment of letters of credit as collateral, both during business as usual and during bankruptcy, in order to ensure that,

to foster prompt action in the event such claimant would have received if the FDIC had not a bankruptcy occurs, and in order to establish a clear counterfactual (i.e., ''what would creditors receive in a liquidation in bankruptcy?'') in the event of a resolution of a clearing organization pursuant to Title II of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act 10 (hereinafter, ''Title II'' and ''Dodd-Frank'').11 The

8 Including bankruptcy and SIPA trustees, as well as the FDIC in its role as a receiver.

9 This policy preference is manifest in section 764(b) of the Bankruptcy Code, 11 U.S.C. 764(b) (protecting from avoidance transfers approved by the Commission up to seven days after the order for relief); see also current § 190.06(g) (approving a wide variety of pre-relief and post-relief transfers).

10 Public Law 111-203 (July 21, 2010).

11 Section 210(d)(2), 12 U.S.C. 5390(d)(2),

provides that the maximum liability of the FDIC,

acting as a receiver for a covered financial company in a resolution under Title II, is the amount the been appointed receiver and the covered financial company had instead been liquidated under chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code. Thus, in developing resolution strategies for a DCO while mitigating claims against the FDIC as receiver, it is important to understand what would happen if the DCO was instead liquidated pursuant to chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code (and this part 190), and such a liquidation is the counterfactual to resolution of that DCO under Title II.

12 See generally proposed § 190.15.

13 Only those DCOs that are subject to subpart C of part 39 (i.e., those that have been designated as systemically important by the FSOC or that have elected to be subject to subpart C of part 39) are subject to § 39.35 (Default rules and procedures) and § 39.39 (Recovery and wind-down).

14 See generally proposed § 190.19.

15 See, e.g., proposed §§ 190.16, 190.17(c).

16 Those would be FCMs that are also registered as broker-dealers with the Securities and Exchange Commission. See generally SIPA, 15 U.S.C. 78aaa et seq.

consistent with the pro rata distribution principle discussed in proposed § 190.00(c)(5) in section II.A.1 below, customers who post letters of credit as collateral suffer the same proportional loss as customers who post other types of collateral.

(7) The Commission is proposing in a number of areas to grant trustees enhanced discretion, based on both practical necessity and positive experience.

a. Recent commodity broker bankruptcies have involved many thousands of customers, with as many as hundreds of thousands of commodity contracts. Trustees must make decisions as to how to handle such customers and contracts in the days-in some cases, the hours-after being appointed. Moreover, each commodity broker bankruptcy has unique characteristics, and bankruptcy trustees need to adapt correspondingly quickly to those unique characteristics.

i. In order to foster the ability of the trustee to operate effectively, some of the changes would permit the trustee enhanced discretion generally.

ii. Others, recognizing the difficulty in treating large numbers of customers on a bespoke basis, would permit the trustee to treat them on an aggregate basis. These changes represent a move from a model where the trustee receives/complies with instructions from individual customers to a model- reflecting actual practice in commodity broker bankruptcies in recent decades- where the trustee transfers as many open commodity contracts as possible.

b. These grants of discretion are also supported by the Commission's positive experience working in cooperation and consultation with bankruptcy and SIPA trustees.

c. On a related note, and as discussed further as the third overarching concept in the section below on cost-benefit considerations,17 both the current and proposed versions of part 190 favor cost effectiveness and promptness over precision in certain respects, particularly with respect to the concept of pro rata treatment. Following the policy choice made by Congress in section 766(h) of the Bankruptcy Code, the Commission is proposing that it is more important to be cost effective and prompt in the distribution of customer property (i.e., in terms of being able to treat customers as part of a class) than it is to value each customer's entitlements on an individual basis. Doing so fosters transfer rather than liquidation of customer positions, and

17 See the overarching concept discussed in section IV.C.3 below.

return of most funds to customers in time periods of days or weeks rather than months or years. Similarly, calculations of each customer's funded balance are directed in proposedlanguage in order to avoid future ambiguities, and to add provisions to address circumstances that have not yetarisen, in order to accomplish better and changes will be further detailed in themore reliably the goals of promptly and

§ 190.05 to be ''as accurate as reasonably cost-effectively resolving commoditypracticable under the circumstances, including the reliability and availability of information.'' The quoted language would allow the trustee to avoid more precise calculations where such precision would not be cost effective or could not reasonably be accomplished on a prompt basis (for example, in a situation where price information for particular assets or contracts at particular times was not readily available). The Commission believes that this approach would lead to (1) in general, a faster administration of the proceeding, (2) customers receiving their share of the debtor's customer property more quickly, and (3) a decrease in administrative costs (and thus, in case of a shortfall in customer property, a greater return to customers).

(8) Many of the changes are intended to update part 190 in light of changes to the regulatory framework over the past three decades, including cross-references to other Commission regulations. Some of these codify actual practice in prior bankruptcies, such as a requirement that an FCM notify the Commission of its imminent intention to file for voluntary bankruptcy. In another case, the Commission is addressing for the first time the interaction between part 190 and recent revisions to the Commission's customer protection rules.18

(9) Other changes follow from changes to the technological ecosystem, in particular changes from paper-based to electronic-based means of communication, (for example, the use of communication to customers' electronic addresses rather than by paper mail, as well as the use of websites as a means for the trustee to communicate with customers on a regular basis). The proposal would also recognize the change from paper-based to electronic recording of ''documents of title.'' Many of these changes also recognize the actual practice in prior bankruptcies.

(10) As discussed further below, many of the changes are intended to clarify language in existing regulations, without any intent to change substantive results. While some of these changes will, as discussed below, address ambiguities that have complicated past bankruptcies, this comprehensive revision of part 190 has also provided opportunities to clarify

18 78 FR 68506 (Nov. 14, 2013). This refers to proposed new § 190.05(f) in section II.B.3 below.

broker bankruptcies while mitigating systemic risk and protecting the commodity broker's customers.

The Commission seeks comment on these major themes. Do commenters agree or disagree with these themes and the analysis presented? Do commenters view proposed revised part 190 as appropriately implementing these major themes, or are some of the proposed changes inconsistent with (or does the proposal in some areas insufficiently address) these themes? General comments concerning these major themes are welcome, however, adding more specific suggestions for changes to the proposed regulations would be most helpful.

II. Proposed Regulations

A. Subpart A-General Provisions 19 1. Regulation § 190.00: Statutory Authority, Organization, Core Concepts, Scope, and Construction

The Commission is proposing a new § 190.00, which would contain general provisions applicable to all of part 190. Proposed § 190.00 is intended to assist trustees, bankruptcy courts, customers, clearing members, clearing organizations, and other interested parties in understanding the Commission's rationale for, and intent in promulgating, the specific provisions of this proposed part. Moreover, this regulation may be particularly useful in a time of crisis for those individuals who may not have extensive experience with the CEA or Commission regulations. This provision generally would state facts and concepts that exist in the Commission's bankruptcy regulations.20 To the extent there are

19 The Commission is proposing technical corrections and updates to parts 1, 4 and 41, which are discussed in II.F. below.

20 See ABA Cover Note at 6:

The Committee recommends adding a rule to

Subpart A that provides context and sets forth the general framework for the Part 190 Rules to assist a trustee or bankruptcy court in understanding the reasons for the specific requirements set forth in the other rules. If the individual appointed as the trustee, or the bankruptcy court, does not have extensive experience with the CEA or CFTC rules, in particular with requirements relating to clearing and customer funds segregation, the Part 190 Rules may well prove difficult to comprehend, particularly in the critical early days when the trustee is expected to act in circumstances that are likely chaotic and stressful. This context and description of the general framework will also be important to customers and other stakeholders that may not have experience with a subchapter IV proceeding.

changes reflected in this proposed § 190.00, these changes will be identified and the reasoning for theserelevant section below.

Proposed § 190.00(a) would set forth the Commission's statutory authority to adopt the proposed part 190 regulations under section 8a(5) of the CEA, which empowers the Commission to ''make and promulgate such rules and regulations as are necessary to effectuate any of the provisions or to accomplish any of the purposes of'' the CEA, and section 20 of the CEA, which provides that the Commission may, notwithstanding the Bankruptcy Code, adopt certain rules or regulations governing a proceeding involving a commodity broker that is a debtor under subchapter IV of chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code.

Proposed § 190.00(b) would explain that the proposed part 190 regulations are organized into three subparts. Subpart A would contain general provisions applicable in all cases. Subpart B would contain provisions that apply when the debtor is a FCM, the definition of which includes acting as a foreign FCM.21 Subpart C would contain provisions that apply when the debtor is a DCO as defined by the CEA. Proposed § 190.00(c) would present the core concepts 22 of proposed part 190. These core concepts are central to understanding how a commodity broker bankruptcy works. These include those related to commodity brokers and commodity contracts; account classes; public customers and non-public customers, Commission segregation

Thus, the Committee has proposed Rule 190.00, which explains:

• The Commission's statutory authority to adopt the Part 190 Rules.

• The organization of the rules into the three subparts described above.

• The core principles reflected in the rules.

• The scope of the rules in terms of proceedings, account classes, customer property and commodity contracts.

Although Rule 190.00 adds to the length of the rules, on balance, we believe it provides useful explanation that will benefit trustees, bankruptcy judges, customers and other stakeholders applying the rules in practice.

21 See CEA section 1a(28), 7 U.S.C. 1a(28). The definition of foreign FCM involves soliciting or accepting orders for the purchase or sale of a commodity for future delivery executed on a foreign board of trade, or by accepting property or extending credit to margin, guarantee or secure any trade or contract that results from such a solicitation or acceptance. See section 761(12) of the Bankruptcy Code, 11 U.S.C. 761(12).

22 The Commission is proposing to use the term ''core concepts'' to avoid confusion with the core principles applicable to registered entities. Cf. CEA section 5b(c)(2), 7 U.S.C. 7a-1(c)(2).

requirements, and member property 23; porting of public customer commodity contract positions; pro rata distribution; and deliveries. More specifically, this paragraph would explain the following concepts:

• Proposed § 190.00(c)(1) would explain that subchapter IV of chapter 7 of the Bankruptcy Code applies to aadministration of customer property) pursuant to section 766(h) of the Bankruptcy Code.30 That provision of the Code states explicitly that the trustee shall distribute customer property ratably to customers in priority to all other claims, except claims that are attributable to the administration ofcustomer property. Notwithstanding any property among customer classes anddebtor that is a ''commodity broker,'' the other provision of this subsection, adefinition of which requires a ''customer.'' 24 Proposed § 190.00(c)(1) would further state that the rules in proposed part 190 apply to commodity brokers that are FCMs as defined by the Act, or DCOs as defined by the Act.

• Proposed § 190.00(c)(2) would explain that the CEA and Commission regulations provide separate treatment and protections for different types of cleared commodity contracts or account classes. The four account classes would include the (domestic) futures account class (including options on futures),25 the foreign futures account class (including options on foreign futures),26 the cleared swaps account class for swaps cleared by a registered DCO (including cleared options other than options on futures or foreign futures),27 and the delivery account class for property held in an account designated as a delivery account. Delivery accounts would be used for effecting deliverycustomer net equity claim based on a proprietary account may not be paid either in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, out of customer property unless all other customer net equity claims have been paid in full.

As noted in proposed § 190.00(c)(3)(i)(A), the cash, securities, or other property of public customers are subject to special segregation requirements under the CEA 31 andCommission regulations 32 for each class combination, that excess also would beof account except delivery accounts. Although the transactions and property of non-public customers are not subject to segregation requirements, such transactions and property are deemed part of customer property. In the distribution of customer property, customer net equity claims of public customers are prioritized over those of non-public customers.

As noted in proposed § 190.00(c)(3)(i)(B), the property inunder commodity contracts that provide delivery accounts nonethelessfor settlement via delivery of the underlying when a commodity contract would be held to expiration or, in the case of an option on a commodity, would be exercised.28

• Proposed § 190.00(c)(3)(i) would explain that in a bankruptcy, public customers are generally entitled to a priority distribution of cash, securities, or other customer property over ''non-constitutes ''customer property,'' and thus claims of public customers enjoy the same priority over claims of non-public customers in the distribution of delivery account property.

• Proposed § 190.00(c)(3)(ii) would address the division of customer property and member property in proceedings in which the debtor is a clearing organization. The classificationmember claims based on members' house accounts, and customer property other than member property, which would be reserved for payment of claims for the benefit of members' public customers.

• Proposed § 190.00(c)(3)(iii) would address preferential assignment ofaccount classes in clearing organization bankruptcies: (1) Certain customer property, as specified in § 190.18(c), would be preferentially assigned to ''customer property other than member property'' instead of ''member property'' to the extent that there is a shortfall in funded balances for members' public customer claims. Moreover, to the extent that there are excess funded balances for members' claims in any customer class/account class

assigned preferentially to ''customer property other than member property'' for other account classes to the extent of any shortfall in funded balances for members' public customer claims in such account classes; (2) Where property would be assigned to a particular customer class with more than one account class, it would be assigned on a least funded to most funded basis among the account classes.

• Proposed § 190.00(c)(4) would explain that, in a proceeding in which the debtor is an FCM, part 190 details the policy preference for transferring to another FCM, (commonly known as ''porting'') open commodity contract positions of the debtor's customers along with all or a portion of such customers' account equity. Porting mitigates risks to both the customers of the debtor FCM and to the markets. Specifically, porting (rather than thepublic customers,'' 29 and both are given of customers as non-public customers in alternative, liquidation) of customera priority over all other claimants (except for claims relating to the

23 ''Member property'' would be defined in proposed § 190.01 and would be used to identify cash, securities, or property available to pay the net equity claims of clearing members based on their house account at the clearing organization. Cf. 11 U.S.C. 761(16).

24 See 11 U.S.C. 101(6) (definition of ''commodity broker''), 761(9) (definition of ''customer'' referred to in 101(6)).

25 This corresponds to segregation pursuant to section 4d(a) of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. 6d(a).

26 This corresponds to segregation pursuant to section 30.7 (enacted pursuant to section 4(b)(2)(A) of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. 6(b)(2)(A).

27 This corresponds to segregation pursuant to section 4d(f) of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. 6d(f).

28 Delivery accounts are discussed further below in, e.g., §§ 190.00(c)(6), 190.01 (definition of delivery account, cash delivery property, physical delivery property) and 190.06.

29 Non-public customers are customers who bear certain proprietary or other ''insider'' relationships to an FCM. This term would be more precisely defined in § 190.01.

contrast to public customers also would be relevant, in that each member of the clearing organization would have separate claims against the clearing organization with respect to (A) transactions cleared for its own account or for any of its non-public customers and (B) transactions cleared on behalf of the public customers of the member. In such a proceeding, customer property would consist of member property, which could be distributed to pay

30 Thus, as discussed further below, all customer property will be allocated to public customers so long as the funded balance in any account class for public customers is less than one hundred percent of public customer net equity claims. Once all account classes for public customers are fully funded (i.e., at one hundred percent of net equity claims), any excess would be allocated to non-public customers' net equity claims until all of those are fully funded.

31 See, e.g., section 4d of the CEA, 7 U.S.C. 6d.

32 See, e.g., §§ 1.20-1.29, part 22, § 30.7.

positions protects customers' hedges from changes in value between the time they are liquidated and the time, if any, that the customer may be able to re-establish them (and thus mitigates the market risk that some customers use the futures markets to counteract), and similarly protects customers' directional positions . Moreover, not all customers may be able to re-establish positions with the same speed-in particular, smaller customers may be subject to longer delays in re-establishing their positions. In addition, liquidation of an FCM's book of positions can increase volatility in the markets, to the detriment of all market participants (and also contribute to making it more expensive for customers to re-establish their hedges and other positions).