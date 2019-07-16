17 July 2019: Underwritten Rights Issue – Extension of Closing Date

July 17, 2019

Underwritten Rights Issue - Extension of Closing Date

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") advises that, following consultation with Petra Capital and Euroz Securities ("Underwriters"), the Company will be extending the closing date for the acceptance of applications for the fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceableentitlement offer at $0.018 per share to raise $8.7 million as announced on 1 July 2019 ("Entitlement Offer").

The Closing date for the Entitlement Offer is now Monday 29 July 2019 (3pm WST / 5pm AEST), an extension of one week.

The Board continues to be pleased with the level of acceptances to date especially in light of the school holiday period across many states of Australia.

Shareholders who have not received the Entitlement Offer documentation should contact Calima (info@calimaenergy.com) or Computershare on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).

The revised indicative timetable for the Entitlement Offer is set out below:

Entitlement Offer Closing Date 29 July 2019 ASX notified of undersubscriptions 1 August 2019 Issue Date of Entitlement Offer Shares 5 August 2019 Quotation of Shares under the Entitlement Offer 6 August 2019

Note the dates and times in this release are indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Entitlement Offer without prior notice, including extending the Entitlement Offer or accepting late applications, either generally or in particular cases, or to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. The commencement of quotation of New Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Alan Stein Jonathan Taylor Glenn Whiddon Managing Director Technical Director Chairman E: astein@calimaenergy.com E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com E: glenn@lagral.com T: +61 8 6500 3270 T+ 44 77391 77805 T: +61 0 410 612 920