17 July 2019: Underwritten Rights Issue – Extension of Closing Date

07/16/2019 | 09:20pm EDT

July 17, 2019

Underwritten Rights Issue - Extension of Closing Date

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") advises that, following consultation with Petra Capital and Euroz Securities ("Underwriters"), the Company will be extending the closing date for the acceptance of applications for the fully underwritten pro rata non-renounceableentitlement offer at $0.018 per share to raise $8.7 million as announced on 1 July 2019 ("Entitlement Offer").

The Closing date for the Entitlement Offer is now Monday 29 July 2019 (3pm WST / 5pm AEST), an extension of one week.

The Board continues to be pleased with the level of acceptances to date especially in light of the school holiday period across many states of Australia.

Shareholders who have not received the Entitlement Offer documentation should contact Calima (info@calimaenergy.com) or Computershare on 1300 850 505 (within Australia) or +61 3 9415 4000 (outside Australia).

The revised indicative timetable for the Entitlement Offer is set out below:

Entitlement Offer Closing Date

29 July 2019

ASX notified of undersubscriptions

1 August 2019

Issue Date of Entitlement Offer Shares

5 August 2019

Quotation of Shares under the Entitlement Offer

6 August 2019

Note the dates and times in this release are indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Entitlement Offer without prior notice, including extending the Entitlement Offer or accepting late applications, either generally or in particular cases, or to withdraw the Entitlement Offer without prior notice. The commencement of quotation of New Shares is subject to confirmation from ASX.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 01:19:05 UTC
