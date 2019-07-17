18 July 2019: Noosa Conference Investor Presentation

Western Canada

P O I S E D F O R G R O W T H T H R O U G H L N G

Strong demand for condensate in Western Canada - pricing close to WTI

International Energy Agency predicts global natural gas consumption to grow by 45% over the next 25 years

Montney gas reserves equivalent to half total reserves of Qatar

Oil sands industry gas demand to grow 45% to 8 Bcf/d by 2023

Canadian Government has approved five significant LNG projects

Shell, Petronas and partners have commenced construction of the 28 mtpa LNG Canada project at Kitimat in BC;

At C$40 billion, Canada's biggest ever infrastructure project

Phase 1 will consume 30% of all the gas produced in Western Canada

LNG Canada partners have only half the gas reserves required to fill Phases 1 and 2 (1)

Woodside and Chevron have applied to double the size of their Kitimat LNG project to 18 mtpa

LNG from Western Canada has a unit cost 50% lower than equivalent Australian projects

Calima can access (2) the NorthRiver (Brookfield) pipeline and processing network which is strategically positioned to support Montney growth and LNG development