18 July 2019: Noosa Conference Investor Presentation

NOOSA MINING CONFERENCE JULY 2019
Calima Energy
Calima Energy (CE1) is an ASX listed oil and gas company with its primary assets in the Montney Formation in British Columbia, Canada.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
|
•
|
Ordinary Shares(1)
|
2,156M
|
•
|
Perf. Related Securities(2)
|
68.3 M
|
•
|
Market Capitalisation(3)
|
$38 M
|
•
|
Cash & Securities(4)
|
$7.3M
SHAREHOLDERS
-
Board/Management/Founders(5) 14%
|
• Tribeca Inv. Partners
|
7%
CE1 - Share price performance - one year
|
$0.07
|
|
|
6700
|
$0.06
|
|
|
6500
|
$0.05
|
|
|
6300
|
$0.04
|
|
|
6100
|
$0.03
|
|
|
5900
|
$0.02
|
|
|
5700
|
$0.01
|
|
|
5500
|
Jul18
|
Aug18 Sep18 Oct18 Nov18 Dec18 Jan19
|
Feb19 Mar19
|
Apr19 May19
|
|
CE1.ASX
|
XAO .A SX
|
-
Total shares post completion of Placement and Rights issue
-
See the Appendix 3B announcement dated 5 July 2019. Includes performance shares, performance rights and options on issue of which Management own 81%
-
Based on the closing price on 9 July 2019
-
Includes completion of placement, rights issue, receipt of proceeds of Namibia interests and net of outstanding
|
payables as outlined in the Rights Issue Offer document 1 July 2019
|
2
|
(5) Founders includes former major shareholders of TSV Montney Limited and TMK Montney Limited
|
The Full Montney
-
Acreage - CE1 owns and operates 100% interest in 72,000 acres of drilling rights in British Columbia
-
2019 Resource Update(1) - McDaniel revises Best estimate gross-unriskedprospective resources of 497.3mmboe plus maiden contingent resources of 196.1 mmboe reflecting a significant increase from the 2018 McDaniel pre-drill report(2)
-
Leases - Three wells in 2019, allowed CE1 to convert almost 50% of its acreage to 10-yearproduction leases
-
Top Quartile - Initial results rank in the top quartile of peer group Montney wells (1,640boe/d)
-
Scale - largest oil and gas play in Canada, ranks alongside the best U.S. unconventional plays
-
Investment - C$10bn in new pipelines and upgrades in the basin over next five years
-
LNG - approval of five significant LNG projects with first production in 2023 (50-70Mtpa)
-
Lowest CO2 Footprint: CO2 footprint of LNG Canada will be <50% of the footprint of typical LNG projects. Kitimat LNG targets 10%
-
Drilling success - More than 8,300 Montney wells drilled in B.C. with less than 2% well failure rate
|
PLAY
|
AREA (km2)
|
GROSS THICKNESS
|
COST TO ACQUIRE
|
ACREAGE (US$/acre)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MONTNEY (CAN)
|
130,000
|
Up to 300m
|
$5,000
|
|
|
|
|
BAKKEN (US/CAN)
|
520,000
|
Up to 40m
|
$12,500
|
|
|
|
|
BARNETT (US)
|
13,000
|
25-180m
|
~$6,000
|
|
|
|
|
EAGLE FORD (US)
|
52,000
|
15-85m
|
$15,000
|
|
|
|
|
HAYNESVILLE (US)
|
24,000
|
40-110m
|
$6,500
|
|
|
|
|
MARCELLUS (US)
|
247,000
|
25-90m
|
$10,000
|
|
|
|
-
Slide 9 and ASX Announcement 8 July 2019
-
Slide 9 and ASX Announcement 14 March 2018
3
Western Canada
P O I S E D F O R G R O W T H T H R O U G H L N G
-
Strong demand for condensate in Western Canada - pricing close to WTI
-
International Energy Agency predicts global natural gas consumption to grow by 45% over the next 25 years
-
Montney gas reserves equivalent to half total reserves of Qatar
-
Oil sands industry gas demand to grow 45% to 8 Bcf/d by 2023
-
Canadian Government has approved five significant LNG projects
-
Shell, Petronas and partners have commenced construction of the 28 mtpa LNG Canada project at Kitimat in BC;
-
-
At C$40 billion, Canada's biggest ever infrastructure project
-
Phase 1 will consume 30% of all the gas produced in Western Canada
-
LNG Canada partners have only half the gas reserves required to fill Phases 1 and 2(1)
-
Woodside and Chevron have applied to double the size of their Kitimat LNG project to 18 mtpa
-
LNG from Western Canada has a unit cost 50% lower than equivalent Australian projects
-
Calima can access(2) the NorthRiver (Brookfield) pipeline and processing network which is strategically positioned to support Montney growth and LNG development
-
NorthRiver offers access to multiple egress options; NGTL, Alliance and Westcoast
Source: www.neb-one.gc.ca
|
(1)
|
WoodMackenzie
|
4
|
(2)
|
Subject to ongoing commercial negotiations
|
Calima
B U I L D I N G B L O C K S T O V A L U E
1
Prove up the Play
2
Demonstrate
Development
Path
3
Secure Investment,
Partnership or
Commercialisation
-
Slide 9 and ASX Announcement 8 July 2019
-
Slide 9 and ASX Announcement 14 March 2018
-
Three wells drilled in 2019
-
Estimated Ultimate Recoveries (EURs) of 8.4 Bcf(1) compared to
2018; ~6 Bcf(2)
-
2019 Resource Report realises a significant uplift to Total
Resources from the pre-drill report including maiden Contingent Resource classification
-
20km of new pipeline for ~A$20m to existing infrastructure
-
Plant capacity to produce 50mmcf/d gas & 2,500bbls/d liquids
-
8 years of production at these rates depleting ~10% of current Prospective Resource of 475mmboe(1)
-
GMP FirstEnergy appointed as Canadian Corporate Advisor
-
Strategic process to secure investment through:
-
-
Strategic Partnerships
-
Joint Ventures
-
Corporate Transaction
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 01:39:04 UTC