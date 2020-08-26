18 million people watched second night of Republican National Convention

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A total of 18 million people watched the
second night of the mostly virtual Republican National
Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, slightly
fewer than the 18.2 million viewers who watched the second night
of the Democratic National Convention across the same number of
networks.
The 18 million RNC number reflects the audience across six
TV networks between 10 p.m EDT and 11 p.m. EDT. It does not
include online and streaming viewers. The first night of the RNC
attracted 17 million viewers across 11 TV networks, a 26%
decline from the same night in 2016.
(Reporting by Helen Coster
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)