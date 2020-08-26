Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

18 million people watched second night of Republican National Convention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 02:26pm EDT

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A total of 18 million people watched the second night of the mostly virtual Republican National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research, slightly fewer than the 18.2 million viewers who watched the second night of the Democratic National Convention across the same number of networks.

The 18 million RNC number reflects the audience across six TV networks between 10 p.m EDT and 11 p.m. EDT. It does not include online and streaming viewers. The first night of the RNC attracted 17 million viewers across 11 TV networks, a 26% decline from the same night in 2016. (Reporting by Helen Coster Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pPESA PETROLEUM EQUIPMENT & SERVICES ASSOCIATION : Members Invited to Networking Sessions with U.S. Foreign Service Officers
PU
02:49pCDC Estimates About 17 To 20 Million Healthcre Personnel Would Need A COVID-19 Vaccine - CDC's ACIP Meeting
RE
02:47pArgentina formally initiates talks with IMF for a new program
RE
02:44pFacebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies
RE
02:41pU.S. offshore oil output cut 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row
RE
02:41pEnergy companies have evacuated 310 facilities in u.s. gulf of mexico as hurricane laura races through
RE
02:41pHurricane cuts u.s. gulf of mexico oil production by 1.56 mln barrels for second day in a row -u.s. regulator
RE
02:39pU.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development
RE
02:37pC$ rises to fresh seven-month high as risk sentiment improves
RE
02:34pMexican Economy Hit by Record Contraction in Second Quarter -- 1st Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group