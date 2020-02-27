180 Health Partners : Names Rebecca Whitehead Munn Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville-based 180 Health Partners has announced the addition of Rebecca Whitehead Munn as Chief Operating Officer. Munn has been a recognized member of the healthcare leadership community for over 20 years. Most recently, Munn was responsible for overall strategy and execution for UnitedHealthcare's innovative community-based clinical care teams. While in this role, she worked hand-in-hand with the health plan. Additionally, Munn led the clinical and operational teams, leveraged data-driven patient selection and segmentation tools, and nurtured a trauma-informed care philosophy all while improving patient engagement and increasing positive outcomes.

"Rebecca is an outstanding addition to 180 Health Partners," said Justin Lanning, President and CEO. "I am very excited to have her join our team and to have her expertise and knowledge of clinical operations to propel us as we focus on impacting more and more lives across multiple states."

Prior to 180 Health Partners, Munn achieved success by working with several global companies and leading their new business innovations and functional models. Through this, she was able to prototype emergent community-based delivery models. Munn earned her B.B.A. in marketing and a minor in psychology from McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas, Austin and earned her M.B.A. from Leeds School of Business at University of Colorado. She is a Nashville Healthcare Council Fellow and has a certified specialization in the Foundations of Positive Psychology from University of Pennsylvania. She is the immediate past chair of the Board of Directors of Hands On Nashville. In her free-time, Munn practices yoga, indulges in Mexican food, and visits her two college-aged children. She has lived in Nashville since 2005.

180 Health Partners' mission is to research, define and provide solutions and services related to substance use and behavioral health challenges that help our clients deliver the most comprehensive, integrated and successful programs in the world.

