$19 Bn Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/04/2018 | 11:24am CEST

The "Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center power market is estimated to reach values of approximately $19 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2017-2023. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of power capacity (MW) during the forecast period.

The integration of automation solutions across facilities will allow solutions to predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations in the global market. The deployment of fuel cells and the use of renewable energy sources across mega and hyperscale facilities will create new avenues for vendors in the market. The global data center power market is driven by improving the efficiency of power infrastructures that are adopted across facilities.

The increasing adoption of modular infrastructure that is more efficient, require less maintenance, and reduce space will transform the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global data center power market by electrical infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global data center power market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global data center power market.

The major vendors in the global market are:

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Schneider Electric
  • Vertiv

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Report Coverage

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

8 Market Dynamics

9 Global Data Center Power Market

10 Market by Power Infrastructure

11 Data Center UPS Systems Market

12 Data Center Generators Market

13 Market by Tier Standards

14 Market by Geography

15 Market in Americas

16 Market in US

17 Market in Canada

18 Market in Latin America

19 Market in EMEA

20 Market in Western Europe

21 Market in Nordic Region

22 Market in Eastern Europe

23 Market in Middle East & Africa (MEA)

24 Market in APAC

25 Market in China & Hong Kong

26 Market in Australia

27 Market in Singapore

28 Market in Rest of APAC

29 Competitive Scenario

30 Key Company Profiles

  • ABB
  • Caterpillar
  • Cummins
  • Eaton
  • Schneider Electric
  • Vertiv

31 Other Prominent Companies

  • AEG Power Solutions
  • Active Power (Piller Power Systems)
  • Bloom Energy (Fuel Cells)
  • Cyber Power Systems
  • Delta Group
  • FG Wilson
  • Fuji Electric
  • Geist Global
  • Generac Power Systems
  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
  • Hitec Power Protection
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
  • KOHLER (SDMO)
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi
  • MTU ON SITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
  • Riello UPS
  • Rittal
  • Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
  • Socomec
  • Toshiba
  • Tripp Lite
  • Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gx4tb/19_bn_data?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
