$19 Bn Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center power market is estimated to reach values of approximately $19 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during 2017-2023. The market research report also offers market size analysis in terms of power capacity (MW) during the forecast period.

The integration of automation solutions across facilities will allow solutions to predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations in the global market. The deployment of fuel cells and the use of renewable energy sources across mega and hyperscale facilities will create new avenues for vendors in the market. The global data center power market is driven by improving the efficiency of power infrastructures that are adopted across facilities.

The increasing adoption of modular infrastructure that is more efficient, require less maintenance, and reduce space will transform the global market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global data center power market by electrical infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography.

The report considers the present scenario of the global data center power market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the global data center power market.

The major vendors in the global market are:

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

