$19 Bn Data Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Data
Center Power Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global data center power market is estimated to reach values of
approximately $19 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of more than 6%
during 2017-2023. The market research report also offers market size
analysis in terms of power capacity (MW) during the forecast period.
The integration of automation solutions across facilities will allow
solutions to predict maintenance requirements, component failures, and
automatic switchovers for uninterrupted operations in the global market.
The deployment of fuel cells and the use of renewable energy sources
across mega and hyperscale facilities will create new avenues for
vendors in the market. The global data center power market is driven by
improving the efficiency of power infrastructures that are adopted
across facilities.
The increasing adoption of modular infrastructure that is more
efficient, require less maintenance, and reduce space will transform the
global market. The market research report provides in-depth market
analysis and segmental analysis of the global data center power market
by electrical infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards,
and geography.
The report considers the present scenario of the global data center
power market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers
a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and
trends. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various
other prominent companies operating in the global data center power
market.
The major vendors in the global market are:
-
ABB
-
Caterpillar
-
Cummins
-
Eaton
-
Schneider Electric
-
Vertiv
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Report Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
8 Market Dynamics
9 Global Data Center Power Market
10 Market by Power Infrastructure
11 Data Center UPS Systems Market
12 Data Center Generators Market
13 Market by Tier Standards
14 Market by Geography
15 Market in Americas
16 Market in US
17 Market in Canada
18 Market in Latin America
19 Market in EMEA
20 Market in Western Europe
21 Market in Nordic Region
22 Market in Eastern Europe
23 Market in Middle East & Africa (MEA)
24 Market in APAC
25 Market in China & Hong Kong
26 Market in Australia
27 Market in Singapore
28 Market in Rest of APAC
29 Competitive Scenario
30 Key Company Profiles
-
ABB
-
Caterpillar
-
Cummins
-
Eaton
-
Schneider Electric
-
Vertiv
31 Other Prominent Companies
-
AEG Power Solutions
-
Active Power (Piller Power Systems)
-
Bloom Energy (Fuel Cells)
-
Cyber Power Systems
-
Delta Group
-
FG Wilson
-
Fuji Electric
-
Geist Global
-
Generac Power Systems
-
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics
-
Hitec Power Protection
-
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
-
KOHLER (SDMO)
-
Legrand
-
Mitsubishi
-
MTU ON SITE ENERGY (Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG)
-
Riello UPS
-
Rittal
-
Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology
-
Socomec
-
Toshiba
-
Tripp Lite
-
Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9gx4tb/19_bn_data?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005361/en/