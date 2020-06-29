1901 Group Partners with the Virginia Ready Initiative to Help Virginians Get Back to Work

RESTON, Va., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1901 Group today announced it is a Business Partner of the Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready), a new initiative to help unemployed Virginians across the Commonwealth get back to work quickly. In response to the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on unemployment, VA Ready, in partnership with businesses and Virginia's community colleges, equips people who are out of work with the required skills for in-demand jobs in high-growth sectors.

"1901 Group looks forward to working closely with VA Ready to strengthen our economy, support career pathways, and fulfill thousands of open positions by identifying, training, and employing Virginians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Sonu Singh, CEO of 1901 Group. "VA Ready's vision aligns closely with 1901 Group's 10-year track record of developing sustainable IT jobs in regions such as Southwest Virginia."

"As the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are seeing an urgent need to get Virginians back to work," said Glenn A. Youngkin, co-founder and chairman of VA Ready. "Employer engagement is critical to retraining thousands of Virginians for in-demand jobs. I'm grateful to 1901 Group and the unique coalition that is partnering in this much-needed effort."

More than 800,000 people in the Commonwealth have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Low-wage earners and minority communities have been hit the hardest. At the same time, demand is projected to grow for specialized jobs in the fields of technology, healthcare and manufacturing/skilled trades.

VA Ready, a newly formed public charity, rewards out-of-work Virginians who commit themselves to training for in-demand jobs. VA Ready Scholars earn a credential in one of many selected training programs through FastForward, a state-led short-term workforce credential program to train Virginians for top, in-demand jobs across the Commonwealth. FastForward is offered through the Virginia Community College System's (VCCS) 23 community colleges. Upon achieving their credential, VA Ready Scholars receive a $1,000 Credential Achievement Award and are offered opportunities to interview with VA Ready's business partners.

"The goal of VA Ready is not just to give our scholars a credential, but a clear path to a high-quality job at one of Virginia's best companies," said Caren Merrick, CEO of VA Ready. "Likewise, companies will have access to talent they know have been through a credential program that reflects their needs, which will enable them to grow their businesses, remain competitive and stimulate our state's economy. It is a win-win for everyone."

As a VA Ready Business Partner 1901 Group will be supporting the initiative in several ways, including:

Financial support for Credential Achievement Awards and awareness efforts;

Input on offerings and curricula to VA Ready's Talent Task Force with VCCS to ensure training program success;

Participating in the VA Ready Job Exchange and providing job interview opportunities to VA Ready Scholars.

For more information on VA Ready, including how the recently unemployed can apply, or how a business can become an employer partner, visit www.vaready.org .

About 1901 Group, LLC

1901 Group develops innovative IT services and solutions for the public and private sector. We improve service delivery with our FedRAMP-authorized Enterprise IT Operations Center (EITOC) for 24x7 user, complex IT infrastructure, and mission-critical systems support. Our capabilities include cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise-scale managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructure models to hybrid cloud solutions that improve performance and reduce costs. We proudly serve customers in federal, state, and local governments, including law enforcement agencies and commercial markets. Customers benefit from our 24x7 Cloud Factory with FedRAMP authorization, ISO 9001 certification, and CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraisals. Visit our newsroom and simplify IT with 1901 Group.

About The Virginia Ready Initiative (VA Ready)

VA Ready is uniting stakeholders, including the Commonwealth's business community and the FastForward program of the Virginia Community College System to retrain out-of-work Virginians with high-demand skills and build career opportunities.

