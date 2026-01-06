If today's volatility in AI stocks or crypto makes you shiver, sit down and calm down. Today, we rewind to October 1929. It's the story of an era when people thought trees grew to the sky-and when the concept of "risk management" was about as popular as a gluten-free diet at a medieval banquet.

The art of building castles on sand

In the 1920s, America is in "God Mode”: industrial production jumped 15% between 1926 and 1929. People believed in endless prosperity, even as early signs of weakness were already sneeking in - in Canada or Germany by the summer of '29. However, in New York, those faint signals are easier to ignore. Consumer credit finances everything: 70% of cars are bought on credit. The farm sector, meanwhile, is already struggling, facing competition from Russian wheat-but who cares?

The real hard drug is on Wall Street. The trend? Buying on margin. You pay only 10% for your shares; the broker fronts the rest, hoping to be repaid from capital gains. It's a brilliant idea as long as the Dow Jones rises 12% a year. The euphoria is such that economist Irving Fisher proclaims a "permanently high plateau” in early October 1929. Spoiler: when an expert tells you "this time is different”, it's time to check where the emergency exit is.

The week the carriage turned back into a pumpkin

On October 24, the precision machine suddenly seizes up. Banks try to play firefighter-arsonist by buying up shares en masse, but the dam breaks. On October 29, the apocalypse hits: a tsunami of 16 million shares floods the market in a single session, smashing typical trading volumes by a factor of three. The speculative bubble bursts, and the Dow Jones drops 40% in the final quarter of 1929 alone.

However, the stockmarket crash is only the appetizer. The crisis turns systemic as it becomes an unprecedented banking crisis. The Fed, still young and somewhat lost, watches the train derail without injecting the necessary liquidity. Crippled by insolvent clients and massive runs on the teller windows (the famous bank runs), institutions shut in a cascade. Between 1929 and 1933, nearly 9,000 banks disappear in the US, triggering a straightforward wipeout of global liquidity.

The legacy of a trauma - and a survival lesson

The party is over, and the hangover is global. The crisis spreads to Europe, mainly because panicked American capital rushes back home. That sparks bank failures in Austria and Germany, before forcing the UK to devalue the pound sterling.

Between 1929 and 1932, US industrial production slumps 30%, while global exports collapse 72% under the weight of reflexive protectionism (thanks to the Hawley-Smoot Act and its moonshot tariff rates). The talk is no longer about charts, but rather about human tragedy: the number of unemployed people in industrialised countries rises from 6 million to 35 million by 1935. The lesson is brutal: a systemic crisis always begins with excess optimism and outsized leverage, but it always ends up being paid for in the real economy.

Remember this number: 25 years, 2 months and 27 days. That's how long it took the Dow Jones to regain its 382 points on November 23, 1954, and climb back out of the trough that began on September 3, 1929.