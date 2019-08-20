1933 Industries Transfers Cannabis Plants to its New Cultivation Facility in Nevada, Initiating New Growth Period and Expanding Product Offerings

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF), a vertically integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it commenced the transfer of cannabis plants to its new cultivation facility in Las Vegas following an extensive period of systems-wide testing.

"This is a brand new facility and we worked around the clock to ensure that all systems were operational before transferring our plants", commented Mr. Tim Spencer, Director of Cultivation. The new facility allows the Company to cultivate five times the amount of cannabis flower that was previously produced to meet the high demand for its branded flower and concentrate products under the Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) line, which are sold in licensed dispensaries in Nevada. AMA also produces well-known brands such as Gotti's Gold, Kurupt's Moonrocks, and Denver Dab Co. under licensing agreements. The increased flower production in the new facility will meet growing demand for premium cannabis products and will have a significant impact on the Company's bottom line.

The Company will welcome OG DNA Genetics (DNA), a globally recognized leader in the research and development of cannabis genetics, to its new facility. DNA selected AMA as its partner in Nevada due to the Company's advanced facility, extensive distribution channels and high-quality standards. DNA will provide specific expertise to AMA for the development of a consistent phenotype strain for a new line of co-branded flower and pre-rolls.

"We have constructed a one-of-a-kind, purpose-built facility, integrated with the latest technology to increase yields, bolster plant health and assure the consistency and quality of our products", said Mr. Chris Rebentisch, CEO. "As experienced cultivators, we understand that controlling the growing environment is the most important part of cultivating high-quality craft cannabis at scale, which is why we spent significant time, capital and management's time to build a state-of-the-art indoor facility. We are investing in assets that will provide a continuous supply of the raw materials necessary to produce our premium cannabis products and improve our margins".

In order to verify that the plants are receiving exact amounts of nutrients and moisture content, the facility was outfitted with drip automation in order to standardize cultivation techniques and implement efficient watering and feeding systems with waste reduction in mind. "We can exactly measure the water and air content, meaning we are driving each plant's growth with actual data instead of subjective opinion. This level of refinement is further testament to our commitment to consistent quality," added Mr. Spencer.

Once the cannabis plants are situated in the new facility, they will vegetate for approximately four weeks before the flower cycle is begun for another eight weeks. The next steps include harvesting, drying, packaging and third-party testing. The entire cycle takes approximately 16 weeks.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries Inc. is a vertically integrated, brand-focused cannabis company with operations in the United States and Canada. Operating through two subsidiary companies, the Company owns leading cannabis brands as well as licensed cannabis cultivation, extraction, processing and manufacturing assets. With the goal of delivering natural wellness, our award-winning proprietary portfolio of brands include: AMA flower and AMA concentrates, CBD-infused Canna Hemp™, Canna Hemp X™, and Canna Fused™. Partners under licensing agreements include Denver Dab Co., Birdhouse Skateboards™, Gotti's Gold and Kurupt Moonrocks. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), and 100% of Infused MFG.

About Canna Hemp™

Canna Hemp™ CBD Relief Cream was named "Best Topical" by Leafy's Best in State: The Top State Specific Products and Experiences of 2018.

http://www.cannahemp.com

https://www.leafly.com/news/strains-products/best-in-state-2018-nevada-cannabis

About Canna HempX™

Canna Hemp X™ was named "Best Topicals for Pain" by Herb's Guide to the Best Cannabis Products on the Planet. Canna Hemp X™ is a CBD sports recovery cream for athletes, bridging the gap between recovery and top performance.

http://www.cannahempx.com

https://herb.co/learn/best-cannabis-products/

