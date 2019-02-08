1937 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Named the Most Prestigious Car in the World

Arguably one of the most desirable cars of all time, the remarkable 1937
Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta today was revealed at The
Peninsula Paris hotel as the winner of the fourth annual The
Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award.
While eight stunning ‘Best of Show’ winners from top concours around the
world competed for the accolade, the Alfa Romeo was the stand-out choice
among the judges as the best car in the world. Hailing from Los Angeles,
California, the car was entered into the running for the award after
being named ‘Best of Show’ at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
“The winning Alfa Romeo is a perfect example of the type of car that
inspired us to create this award,” said William E. (Chip) Connor,
Chairman and CEO of William E. Connor & Associates Ltd, and co-founder
of The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. “To provide an
opportunity for car lovers to pause a moment and celebrate flawless
design and engineering of this calibre is truly an honour each year.”
The Alfa Romeo is owned by David and Ginny Sydorick of Los Angeles,
California. Reflecting on the car’s recent recognition, David said: “As
an avid auto-collector, having two cars in the running for this year’s
award was truly remarkable. It goes without saying that Ginny and I are
ecstatic at the result – a proud moment for us both.”
The winning car was unveiled using a ‘shutter-effect’, whereby
individual slats turned in sync to reveal the Alfa Romeo standing
proudly within a bespoke-designed, up-lit box. Following the big reveal,
guests at the party, including ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘The
Alienist,’ and ‘Girl on a Train’ star Luke Evans, were
further treated to a music set from notable DJ and On-Camera
Personality, Hannah Bronfman, who was joined by husband, DJ and
Entrepreneur, Brendan Fallis.
An automotive jewel engineered by Ingegner Vittorio Jano, the 8C 2900
was designed to compete in sports car races, specifically the Mille
Miglia, which it won outright in 1935, 1936, 1937, 1938 and 1947. In
racing trim, they dominated all the major competitions, and in road
trim, they were the fastest grand touring cars.
Established in 1925 in Milan, Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring
had first licensed Charles Weymann's system of fabric-covered
lightweight frames and then developed its own ‘Superleggera’
construction. Patented in 1936, the Superleggera system consists of a
structural framework of small-diameter steel tubes that conform to an
automobile body's shape and are covered by thin alloy body panels that
strengthen the framework. The winning vehicle, 412020, is the first of
only five known Berlinettas built on the Lungo chassis and is the car
that Touring refers to as the beginning of Superleggera.
About The Peninsula Classics Best of the
Best Award
Through a shared desire to celebrate the best of what defines the
automotive world, The Hon. Sir Michael Kadoorie, Chairman of
The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, launched The
Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award in 2015 with
co-founders William E. (Chip) Connor, Bruce Meyer and Christian
Philippsen. Each founder shares a common passion and appreciation of
fine motor cars, the preservation of their heritage and immaculate
restoration projects. The award, sponsored by The
Peninsula Hotels, brings together eight of the concours circuits’
elite ‘Best of Show’ winners from around the globe.
