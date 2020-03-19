Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

19Check.com Offering Free Online Coronavirus Assessments in Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 08:03am EDT

Developed by 23-year-old biotech pioneer Cathy Tie, Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms have video access to information and diagnosis at home

Locke Bio today launched 19Check.com, a free telehealth tool to help people exhibiting coronavirus symptoms connect with medical professionals via teleconference to determine the likelihood of having coronavirus. People who think they may have COVID-19 can use a simple online assessment tool that evaluates fever, cough, and shortness of breath; those who exhibit the classic signs of the illness are referred for a video consultation. The tool also includes free resources on recognizing symptoms, protecting others, and preventing the spread of the virus.

Developed by Cathy Tie, a 23-year-old Torontonian who published her first research paper at 16, was named a Thiel fellow, and founded San Francisco-based genetic screening company Ranomics. In 2018 Forbes named her to the Healthcare "30 under 30" list, and she was the youngest partner at Cervin Ventures. In 2019 she founded Locke Bio, which owns several direct-to-consumer telepharmacy brands that allow patients to get prescriptions from medical professionals online and have medication delivered to their doors.

“Over the next few months, it will be critical for people to limit their exposure to others - including in hospitals and doctors’ offices,” says Tie. “Locke Bio has a team of medical professionals and a telemedicine software already set up, and we felt that we were ideally positioned to help stem the spread of COVID-19 and provide assistance to people who need it. We want to give people the opportunity to connect with healthcare professionals without having to leave their homes. We will keep this service open and available for all people who need it until the crisis is over.”

About 19Check

19Check is a telehealth platform that aims to reduce COVID-19 infections by allowing symptomatic patients to receive information and care, including consultations with doctors and nurse practitioners, at no cost. The service was created by biotech innovator Cathy Tie, and is based in San Francisco. 19Check is a service of Locke Bio, which provides telemedicine and prescription delivery services throughout Canada.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aCHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aAustralia closes borders to coronavirus, pumps $56 billion into economy
RE
08:18aCLEARSALE RANKS ON INC. MAGAZINE FIRST-EVER LIST OF FLORIDA'S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES&MDASH;THE INC. 5000 SERIES : Florida
BU
08:18aNGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Affirms Fiscal 2020 EBITDA Guidance and Provides Update on Current Operations and Capital Expenditure Reductions
BU
08:17aDARDEN RESTAURANTS : FY20 Third Quarter Earnings Call Presentation
PU
08:17aCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Notification of a transaction on financial instruments issued by Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. received under article 19 of the MAR Regulation
PU
08:17aKRKA D D : Presents the 2019 Unaudited Performance Results
PU
08:17aLEONARDO : Telespazio Argentina secures contract in Costa Rica
PU
08:16aTRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Saundra Pelletier to Board of Directors
GL
08:16aUSERTESTING : Announces $100M Funding Round
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
3AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
4NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit
5HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : GM, Ford in talks with Trump administration on medical equipment production

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group