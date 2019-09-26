Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

19th China-Central China Flowers and Trees Trade Exhibition : held in Xuchang, Henan Province, China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

XUCHANG, China, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th China-Central China Flowers and Trees Trade Exhibition was held in Yanling National Flower and Tree Expo Garden in Xuchang, Henan Province, on the morning of September 26.

19th China-Central China Flowers and Trees Trade Exhibition

This year's expo, which highlights the revitalization of China's natural environment through good ecology, focused on eight key topics: the opening ceremony, the high-level forum of the floral and forestry industries, various exhibitions and marketing events, a special presentation on the world's most notable flowers and trees, the award ceremony, the investment invitation signing ceremony, the Xuchang ecological and cultural tour as well as several events hosted by corporate sponsors, among others. The expo itself is sponsored by the China Flower Association and hosted by the Henan Forestry Bureau, the Nursery Stock Branch of the China Flower Association, the Henan Flower Association and the Xuchang City Government, with the Yanling County Government and the Xuchang Flower Association as the organizers.

Yanling County, Henan Province, where the flower fair is being held, is a region that is unique in China due to the environmental and climatic conditions that support the planting and growth of flowers that are normally native either only to the northern part or the southern part of China. With a botany and forestry tradition dating back to the Tang Dynasty, the city is known in China as the "Capital of Flowers" and enjoys the reputation of being the place where the world's most savory wax plum is cultivated. At present, within Yanling County, 450 square kilometers of land are used as the planting area for more than 2400 varieties of flowers and trees.

In the past 19 years, the flower fair has promoted the improvement in the quality and efficiency of the floral and forestry industries, and achieved the integration of the entire production chain, from planting, harvesting, processing and marketing to selling of the products. In order to improve the region's ecology through responsible botany and forestry, to drive tourism, and to develop prosperous service industries to support tourism, the county has proactively been developing the tourism and healthcare sectors, both of which are low-carbon industries in which the abundance and variety of flowers and trees as well as the local ecology play important roles.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/19th-china-central-china-flowers-and-trees-trade-exhibition-held-in-xuchang-henan-province-china-300926678.html

SOURCE 19th China-Central China Flowers and Trees Trade Exhibition


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57pA I S RES L : .I.S. Resources nnounces Grnt of Options
AQ
09:53pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : Launch of Preferential Offering and Despatch of Instruction Booklet
PU
09:51pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:48pADVANTECH : and Acronis Sign Global Distribution Agreement for Enhanced IoT Cyber Protection
PU
09:46pTOYOTA TO RAISE STAKE IN SUBARU TO OVER 20% : Nikkei
RE
09:38pOil prices fall as supply risk premium fades, demand outlook drags
RE
09:33pAIRASIA BERHAD : Changes In Director's Interest (Section 219 Of CA 2016) - Dato' Abdel Aziz @ Abdul Aziz Bin Abu Bakar
PU
09:28pMETALS X : Cleansing Notice
PU
09:28pSUPER RETAIL : ASX Announcement- Appointment of Interim Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
PU
09:28pMETALS X : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group