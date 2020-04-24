1Life Healthcare : What We Know About Covid-19 Antibody Testing

Antibody testing can serve at least three important purposes. First, it can help identify people who are acutely infected with SARS-CoV-2, especially when paired with PCR testing. Antibody testing on its own is not accurate enough, since antibodies don't develop until several days after an infection begins. But PCR testing isn't perfect either, as it can miss up to 25% of acute infections. Combining antibody and PCR tests results may lead to improved sensitivity for detecting acute Covid-19 infection.

Second, antibody tests can help identify people who were previously infected with Covid-19 and who have recovered. This is critically-important information for epidemiologists trying to understand how the virus spreads, how deadly the virus is, and how vulnerable a community might be to relaxation of social distancing rules.



Third, and most tantalizing, is the idea that antibody tests could confirm whether people are immune to Covid-19, either due to having recovered from the illness or due to vaccination (once a vaccine becomes available). Immune individuals would be able to interact with others without fear of infecting them or becoming infected themselves, and would therefore be able to serve essential roles in a reopening economy.

Most infectious disease experts think it's likely that Covid-19 does induce some degree of immunity in those who recover from it, but this has yet to be proven. Whether immunity to Covid-19 might last a few weeks, a few years, or lifelong is also an open question.

Here is a look at the insights a provider might have after reviewing a person's PCR and antibody test results: