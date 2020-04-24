Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1Life Healthcare : What We Know About Covid-19 Antibody Testing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 06:53pm EDT

Antibody testing can serve at least three important purposes. First, it can help identify people who are acutely infected with SARS-CoV-2, especially when paired with PCR testing. Antibody testing on its own is not accurate enough, since antibodies don't develop until several days after an infection begins. But PCR testing isn't perfect either, as it can miss up to 25% of acute infections. Combining antibody and PCR tests results may lead to improved sensitivity for detecting acute Covid-19 infection.

Second, antibody tests can help identify people who were previously infected with Covid-19 and who have recovered. This is critically-important information for epidemiologists trying to understand how the virus spreads, how deadly the virus is, and how vulnerable a community might be to relaxation of social distancing rules.

Third, and most tantalizing, is the idea that antibody tests could confirm whether people are immune to Covid-19, either due to having recovered from the illness or due to vaccination (once a vaccine becomes available). Immune individuals would be able to interact with others without fear of infecting them or becoming infected themselves, and would therefore be able to serve essential roles in a reopening economy.

Most infectious disease experts think it's likely that Covid-19 does induce some degree of immunity in those who recover from it, but this has yet to be proven. Whether immunity to Covid-19 might last a few weeks, a few years, or lifelong is also an open question.

Here is a look at the insights a provider might have after reviewing a person's PCR and antibody test results:

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 22:52:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:40pYPF SA Reports
GL
07:39pCANAFARMA HEMP PRODUCTS CORP : . Signs LOI To Acquire Manufacturing Facility
AQ
07:33pNAVIENT : statement on supporting federal and private student loan borrowers nationwide during COVID-19 pandemic
PU
07:31pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds MGP Ingredients, Inc. Investors of Important April 28th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – MGPI
GL
07:31pPHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Guided Missile Destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) to U.S. Navy
GL
07:31pPre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Automotive Diesel Filter Market 2019-2023 | High Vulnerability of Diesel Engine to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:30pHIGD INCO : Highland Income Fund Announces Repurchase Program
PR
07:29pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces Repurchase Program
PR
07:28pBHP : Western Australians given lifeline through new partnership
PU
07:25pBritish insurers to pay £1.2 billion in coronavirus claims - trade body
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AKAZOO S.A. : INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
2HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. : PHOTO RELEASE — Huntington Ingalls Industries Delivers Guided Miss..
3Port Commission April 28 Meeting Is Virtual
4Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Global Electricity Retailing Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities..
5ROSSI RESIDENCIAL : Extraordinary Shareholders´ Meeting - Apr 29, 2020 - Synthetic Voting Map*

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group