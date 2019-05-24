Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Mar      +2.5%   (3)   +3.0% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         May       129.5  (16)   129.2 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          May       5      (4)    2 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        May       5      (3)    3 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 25    215K   (9)    211K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      1Q       +3.0%   (16)  +3.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    1Q       +0.9%   (10)  +0.9%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Apr      +0.5%   (5)   +3.8% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Apr      +0.3%   (16)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Apr      +0.2%   (15)  +0.9% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Apr      +0.2%   (16)  +0.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Apr      +1.6%   (11)  +1.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       53.0   (7)    52.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May       101.0  (9)    102.4** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q First Reading 
**May Prelim Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:15p1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
01:55pOil edges higher but set for biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
01:54pOil edges higher but set for biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
01:30pBRITISH COLUMBIA CANNOT REGULATE TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE OIL FLOWS : court
RE
01:14pBARRICK'S OFFER FOR ACACIA MINING REFLECTS TANZANIA RISK : Ceo
RE
12:35pOil Prices Edge Higher
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09:59aPalm oil watchdog to create separate standards for smallholders - Indonesia director
RE
08:15aCopper Prices Approach Correction Territory as Growth Worries Spread
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About