1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Mar +2.5% (3) +3.0% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence May 129.5 (16) 129.2 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May 5 (4) 2 Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 5 (3) 3 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 25 215K (9) 211K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +3.0% (16) +3.2%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +0.9% (10) +0.9%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +0.5% (5) +3.8% Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.3% (16) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.2% (15) +0.9% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.2% (16) +0.0% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +1.6% (11) +1.6% 0945 Chicago PMI May 53.0 (7) 52.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 101.0 (9) 102.4** (Final) *1Q First Reading **May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

