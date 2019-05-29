Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 10:15am EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 25    215K   (17)   211K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      1Q       +3.0%   (23)  +3.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    1Q       +0.9%   (11)  +0.9%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Apr      +0.9%   (10)  +3.8% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Apr      +0.3%   (23)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Apr      +0.2%   (22)  +0.9% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Apr      +0.2%   (23)  +0.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Apr      +1.6%   (13)  +1.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       53.0   (10)   52.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May      101.0   (15)  102.4** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q First Reading 
**May Prelim Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
10:15a1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
09:59aOil prices drop as trade war worries outweigh supply disruptions
RE
09:59aTSX slips as oil prices tumble, BoC rate decision awaited
RE
09:38aTRANSNEFT' : Transneft on the defensive as Russia says won't fund oil clean-up
RE
08:55aNamibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
RE
08:06aOil Prices Sink as Trade Tensions Limit Investors' Appetite for Risk
DJ
07:50aOil Prices Sink as Trade Tensions Limit Investors' Appetite for Risk
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:53aFGV BHD : Malaysia's FGV Holdings looks to cut reliance on palm oil
RE
06:19aIndonesia bounces back; Thailand drops on weak oil, political worries
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About