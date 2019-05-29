1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Forecasts were last updated on Tuesday afternoon.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 25 215K (17) 211K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +3.0% (23) +3.2%* 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +0.9% (11) +0.9%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +0.9% (10) +3.8% Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.3% (23) +0.1% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.2% (22) +0.9% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.2% (23) +0.0% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +1.6% (13) +1.6% 0945 Chicago PMI May 53.0 (10) 52.6 1000 Consumer Sentiment May 101.0 (15) 102.4** (Final) *1Q First Reading **May Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

