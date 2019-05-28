1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May 5.5 (4) 3
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 25 215K (17) 211K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +3.0% (23) +3.2%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +0.9% (11) +0.9%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Apr +0.9% (10) +3.8%
Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.3% (23) +0.1%
0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.2% (22) +0.9%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.2% (23) +0.0%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +1.6% (13) +1.6%
0945 Chicago PMI May 53.0 (10) 52.6
1000 Consumer Sentiment May 101.0 (15) 102.4**
(Final)
*1Q First Reading
**May Prelim Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
