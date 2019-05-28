Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        May       5.5    (4)    3 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              May 25    215K   (17)   211K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)      1Q       +3.0%   (23)  +3.2%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)    1Q       +0.9%   (11)  +0.9%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Apr      +0.9%   (10)  +3.8% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             Apr      +0.3%   (23)  +0.1% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Apr      +0.2%   (22)  +0.9% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Apr      +0.2%   (23)  +0.0% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Apr      +1.6%   (13)  +1.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 May       53.0   (10)   52.6 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          May      101.0   (15)  102.4** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q First Reading 
**May Prelim Reading 
 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:32pU.S. oil prices jump as flooding hits Cushing hub
RE
02:29pU.S. oil prices jump as flooding hits Cushing hub
RE
02:07p1Q GDP Expected To Be Revised Slightly Lower -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:14pTanzania to Bar Acacia Mining From Working in Country -Bloomberg
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:45aWashington warns Hong Kong to watch for vessel carrying Iranian oil
RE
10:35aHUSKY ENERGY : Canadian oil producer Husky Energy cuts long-term spending to boost cash flow
RE
10:35aTanzania, Zambia plan $1.5 bln oil products pipeline - Tanzania minister
RE
10:30aOil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About