1Q GDP Seen -3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -70
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Feb N/A +3.1%
20-City HPI Y/Y
1000 Consumer Confidence Apr 92.0 (9) 120
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A 2
Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q -3.5% (9) +2.1%*
0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +1.2% (3) +1.3%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Mar -7.1% (4) +2.4%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 25 3250K (5) 4427K
0830 Personal Income Mar -1.5% (9) +0.6%
0830 Consumer Spending Mar -5.9% (9) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Mar -0.2% (8) +0.2%
0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Mar +1.5% (5) +1.8%
0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.7% (6) +0.7%
0945 Chicago PMI Apr 41.0 (5) 47.8
Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Apr N/A 36.9**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Apr 35.0 (9) 49.1
1000 Construction Spending Mar -3.3% (7) -1.3%
*4Q Third Reading
**Apr Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com