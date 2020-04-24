1Q GDP Seen -3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Monday 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A -70 Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Feb N/A +3.1% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Apr 92.0 (9) 120 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Apr N/A 2 Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (1st Reading) 1Q -3.5% (9) +2.1%* 0830 GDP Prices (1st Reading) 1Q +1.2% (3) +1.3%* 1000 Pending Home Sales Mar -7.1% (4) +2.4% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Apr 25 3250K (5) 4427K 0830 Personal Income Mar -1.5% (9) +0.6% 0830 Consumer Spending Mar -5.9% (9) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Mar -0.2% (8) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Mar +1.5% (5) +1.8% 0830 Employment Cost Index 1Q +0.7% (6) +0.7% 0945 Chicago PMI Apr 41.0 (5) 47.8 Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Apr N/A 36.9** 1000 ISM Mfg PMI Apr 35.0 (9) 49.1 1000 Construction Spending Mar -3.3% (7) -1.3% *4Q Third Reading **Apr Flash Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com