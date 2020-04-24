Log in
1Q GDP Seen -3.5% -- Data Week Ahead

04/24/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

The FOMC announcement is scheduled for Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a press conference with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. ET. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
 
Monday    1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy          Apr       N/A          -70 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Feb       N/A          +3.1% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Apr       92.0   (9)    120 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Apr       N/A           2 
Wednesday 0830  Real GDP (1st Reading)      1Q       -3.5%   (9)   +2.1%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (1st Reading)    1Q       +1.2%   (3)   +1.3%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Mar      -7.1%   (4)   +2.4% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Apr 25    3250K  (5)    4427K 
          0830  Personal Income             Mar      -1.5%   (9)   +0.6% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           Mar      -5.9%   (9)   +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         Mar      -0.2%   (8)   +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         Mar      +1.5%   (5)   +1.8% 
          0830  Employment Cost Index       1Q       +0.7%   (6)   +0.7% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Apr       41.0   (5)    47.8 
Friday    0945  Markit Mfg PMI              Apr       N/A           36.9** 
          1000  ISM Mfg PMI                 Apr       35.0   (9)    49.1 
          1000  Construction Spending       Mar      -3.3%   (7)   -1.3% 
 
*4Q Third Reading 
**Apr Flash Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

