Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Commodities
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

1Q GDP Still Seen at +3.1% -- Data Week Ahead Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City    Apr      +2.6%   (6)   +2.7% 
                  HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence         Jun       131.0  (23)   134.1 
          1000  New Home Sales              May       683K   (22)   673K 
                  -- percent change         May      +1.5%         -6.9% 
          1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy        Jun       3      (4)    5 
Wednesday 0830  Durable Goods Orders        May      -0.3%   (24)  -2.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Jun 22    219K   (18)   216K 
          0830  Real GDP (3rd Reading)      1Q       +3.1%   (22)  +3.1%* 
          0830  GDP Prices (3rd Reading)    1Q       +0.8%   (9)   +0.8%* 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          May      +1.0%   (11)  -1.5% 
          1100  Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy     Jun       2      (3)    4 
                  Composite Index 
Friday    0830  Personal Income             May      +0.3%   (23)  +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending           May      +0.5%   (23)  +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M         May      +0.2%   (24)  +0.2% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y         May      +1.6%   (15)  +1.6% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                 Jun       52.3   (10)   54.2 
          1000  Consumer Sentiment          Jun       97.9   (16)   97.9** 
                  (Final) 
 
*1Q 2nd Reading 
**June Prelim Reading 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Commodities"
02:13pOil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
RE
02:09pOil prices slip on demand fears, Mideast tensions ease
RE
02:07p1Q GDP Still Seen at +3.1% -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:24pCzechs detect new Russian oil contamination, Slovakia finds no problem
RE
12:36pMOL : Slovak pipeline operator says no contamination of Russian oil detected in Druzhba pipeline
RE
11:59aPOLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN : Czech official says Unipetrol not taking Druzhba oil due to contamination
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:49aMerkel's Bavarian allies snub her coal exit plan
RE
10:41aTSX flat as mining sector offsets losses in cannabis shares
RE
10:06aBARRICK GOLD : Acacia Mining says Barrick offer undervalues the company
RE
Latest news "Commodities"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About