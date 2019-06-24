1Q GDP Still Seen at +3.1% -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Apr +2.6% (6) +2.7% HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence Jun 131.0 (23) 134.1 1000 New Home Sales May 683K (22) 673K -- percent change May +1.5% -6.9% 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Jun 3 (4) 5 Wednesday 0830 Durable Goods Orders May -0.3% (24) -2.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Jun 22 219K (18) 216K 0830 Real GDP (3rd Reading) 1Q +3.1% (22) +3.1%* 0830 GDP Prices (3rd Reading) 1Q +0.8% (9) +0.8%* 1000 Pending Home Sales May +1.0% (11) -1.5% 1100 Kansas City Fed Mfg Svy Jun 2 (3) 4 Composite Index Friday 0830 Personal Income May +0.3% (23) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending May +0.5% (23) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M May +0.2% (24) +0.2% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y May +1.6% (15) +1.6% 0945 Chicago PMI Jun 52.3 (10) 54.2 1000 Consumer Sentiment Jun 97.9 (16) 97.9** (Final) *1Q 2nd Reading **June Prelim Reading (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com