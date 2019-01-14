Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1aim: Europe's Leader in AI-Driven Building Management to Unveil Major New Partnership Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 01:49pm EST

Europe’s leading AI-driven building management startup will unveil a series of new partnership products with industry majors at BAU 2019, the world's leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems. 1aim develops products based on its revolutionary full-stack AI building connectivity platform, which eases office and building management.

The Berlin-based startup will present on Jan. 14-19 products developed in partnership with Hörmann, the world’s fourth largest door manufacturer (Germany’s largest), FSB, Europe’s biggest door-handle maker, and Schörghuber, a top European timber-door manufacturer.

1aim presented several prototypes to crowds at BAU 2017.

With its unique business model and A-list backers, 1aim has staked out enviable ground in both the intelligent building management market and the European startup community writ large. In addition to developing its own B2B solutions, the startup has focused on creating partnership products with acclaimed industry players that have solid brand recognition and international distribution infrastructure.

The three 1aim partnership products to be released during BAU 2019 include:

- FSB LightAccess Pro L700: Developed together with FSB (Franz Schneider Brakel), Europe’s largest door-handle producer, the FSB LightAccess Pro L700 is a security-first solution perfect for large offices. The all-in-one system looks like a traditional handle but has all the electronic components inside.

- Schörghuber LightAccess Pro Smart Door: Developed alongside Schörghuber, this elegant fully integrated device combines 1aim technology prowess and Schörghuber excellency in product design.

- Hörmann LightAccess HLA1: Created with Hörmann, Germany’s largest door manufacturer, the Hörmann LightAccess HLA1 is ideal for residential consumers. This small and affordable wall reader offers streamlined access management for a limited number of users.

Founded in Berlin, Germany, by CEO Torben Friehe and CTO Yann Leretaille, childhood friends and university drop-outs, 1aim is redefining how companies manage their commercial space. The startup places technological excellence at its core, developing all of its hardware and software in-house. 1aim has earned the reputation of a technology enabler for European captains of industry, helping to usher its partners’ products and services into the digital era.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:31pLENDINGTREE : Study Finds Cincinnati, Milwaukee and Minneapolis are the Best Places to Pay Down Debt
PR
02:29pGENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Corporate presentation, January 2019
PU
02:29pTURNER VALLEY OIL & GAS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:28pPG&E : Was a Hedge-Fund Darling. That Bet Flopped.
DJ
02:27pSTANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS : Adds 10,000th Subscriber to its Standard Brand YouTube Channel
PR
02:24pEXOR N.V : periodic report on the buyback program 14 gennaio 2019
PU
02:24pMALLINCKRODT : Will Respond to U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform Request for Information on H.P. Acthar® Gel
PU
02:24pTrump Bullish on China Trade Deal Ahead of Speech to U.S. Farmers
DJ
02:23pNATIONAL INSURANCE : Mosul demolishes iconic building used by IS for 'gay' killings
AQ
02:23pHigh-Tech Cannabis Campus Planned For New York State
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : Continental warns weaker markets, electric shift to hit margins
2GOLDCORP INC. : GOLDCORP : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4GOLD : Newmont takes top gold producer spot with $10 billion Goldcorp buy
5PG&E CORPORATION : No. 1 U.S. utility PG&E prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.