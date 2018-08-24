Log in
1st Art Gallery Reviews Have Earned the Online Art Reproduction Company a Number One Spot on Trustpilot

08/24/2018 | 01:05pm CEST

1st Art Gallery Currently Has Over 350 'Excellent' Reviews from Highly Satisfied Customers on the Review Site

DUMFRIES, DUMFRIES & GALLOWAY, SCOTLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2018 / The founders of 1st Art Gallery, a leading online art reproduction service, are pleased to announce that they have reached an impressive new milestone: becoming the number one online art reproduction company, as shown by the many positive 1st Art Gallery reviews on Trustpilot.

To check out the 350-plus "Excellent" ratings and reviews on Trustpilot and learn more about 1st Art Gallery and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.1st-art-gallery.com/.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/510666/894e78aa-8f6b-4a98-a41c-5d43ec446630.png


As a company spokesperson noted, since 1st Art Gallery first opened in 2001, they have had one key goal in mind?to provide their valued customers with the best made-to-order oil paintings that money can buy.

From people who would like a photograph transformed into a beautiful painting to those who are looking for a reproduction of a classic painting, 1st Art Gallery is a one stop shop.

"Our talented artists have created hundreds of thousands of paintings for art lovers around the world, as well as clients that include the Royal Family, major hotel chains, luxury cruise-liners, museums, interior design firms, the largest real estate developers, Hollywood production companies and many more," the spokesperson noted, adding that 1st Art Gallery employs some of the finest reproduction artists in the world.

The founders are extremely proud of the hundreds of positive reviews they have earned on Trustpilot; they are also grateful to the many customers who took the time to post their thoughts on the review website.

"I am very pleased with the 1st art Gallery reproduction of Renoir's painting 'Roses and Jasmine in a Delft Vase' and am looking forward to other orders," a happy customer recently posted on Trustpilot.

In another review, a highly satisfied customer praises the friendly and experienced team from 1st Art Gallery for being exceptionally responsive to emails, as well as for delivering the completed piece ahead of schedule.

"I had many questions since this was my first piece to be done/made by any artist so I was cautious about many things. It is a legit site, and I have no complaints. I am already planning on having another piece done in the near future," the review noted.

About 1st Art Gallery:

1st Art Gallery is the leading online art reproduction service since 2001, with tens of thousands of satisfied customers in over 120 countries worldwide and the largest supplier of made to order oil paintings. For more information, please visit https://www.1st-art-gallery.com/.

Contact:

Alasdair Walker

alasdair@1st-art-gallery.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: 1st Art Gallery


