Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1st Capital Bank : Announces Appointment of Phil Morreale as SVP, Managing Director in San Luis Obispo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 07:09am CET

January 2, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1st Capital Bank Announces Appointment of

Phil Morreale as SVP, Managing Director in San Luis Obispo

Salinas, California - January 2, 2019. 1st Capital Bank (OTC Pink: FISB) today announced the appointment of Phil Morreale as the Bank's Senior Vice President, Managing Director, of the San Luis Obispo County market. Mr. Morreale is a veteran banker who has thirty-five years of experience serving clients along California's Central Coast.

Mr. Morreale has held a number of high-level management positions in the banking industry, specializing in relationship management, commercial lending, and most recently, growing a de novo bank branch. He is the Board President of the Children's Creative Project, a program of the Santa Barbara County Department of Education, and a Board Member and Sponsorship Committee Chair of the University of California, Santa Barbara Economic Forecast Project.

"Phil is a fantastic addition to our team in San Luis Obispo," said Jon Ditlevsen, Chief Lending Officer of 1st Capital Bank. "His exceptional reputation and professional experience will be a valuable asset to our San Luis Obispo County clients."

Of the appointment, Mr. Morreale commented "I am looking forward to joining 1st Capital Bank's effort to grow its presence in the San Luis Obispo market. There is tremendous opportunity here, and the Bank has built an impressive team."

Mr. Morreale can be reached at phil.morreale@1stcapitalbank.com or (805) 592-2037.

About 1st Capital Bank

The Bank's primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast Region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and the U.S. Department of Agriculture ("USDA"). A full suite of deposit accounts is also available, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo. The Bank's corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas CA 93901. The Bank's website is www.1stCapital.bank.The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.

Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

This news release is available at thewww.1stcapital.bankwebsite for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas E. Meyer

Michael J. Winiarski

President and Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

1st Capital Bank

1st Capital Bank

831.264.4057 office

831.264.4014 office

Tom.Meyer@1stCapitalBank.com

Michael.Winiarski@1stCapitalBank.com

Disclaimer

1st Capital Bank published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 06:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:00aNETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia
AQ
01:59aCAST : and Henson Group Partner to Streamline Cloud Migration Assessments
PU
01:58aFRONTLINE : FRO – Increase in share capita
AQ
01:57aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
01:54aRADISSON HOSPITALITY PUBL : Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Radisson in relation the mandatory public offer from a consortium led by Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., Ltd., including SINO-CEE Fund, through Aplite Holdings AB
PU
01:49aTALGA RESOURCES : Listed and Unlisted Options Expiry - Appendix 3B
PU
01:49aMMC BERHAD : Senai International Airport to Manage Kertih Airport Operations
PU
01:44aPW MEDTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 2018-12
PU
01:44aSLIGRO FOOD : Sales Sligro Food Group 2018
PU
01:44aMAZDA MOTOR : Beat VAT with special deals
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2REGEN CO LTD : REGEN : iLife Digital Technologies in radio show with Radio Olive
3PETRONAS DAGANGAN BERHAD : Singapore, Malaysian markets bruised by gloomy Chinese data
4CALIMA ENERGY : 2 January 2019 – Montney Operations Update
5NETFLIX : NETFLIX : pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia - media
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.