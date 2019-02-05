Log in
1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. : Reports 2018 Net Income of $5.2 Million

02/05/2019 | 04:43pm EST

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (FCOB), holding company of 1st Colonial Community Bank, today reported net income of $1.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, and $5.2 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, respectively. Comparatively, net income was $944 thousand, or $0.21 per diluted share, and $4.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively. The 2017 earnings per diluted share were adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend distributed to shareholders on April 16, 2018.

1st Colonial also announced that on January 30, 2019, its Board of Directors declared a five percent (5%) stock dividend to the company's shareholders. The dividend will be distributed on all issued and outstanding shares held of record as of April 1, 2019 and will be payable on April 15, 2019. Each shareholder as of the record date also will receive an additional share in lieu of any fractional share payable to the shareholder.

Gerry Banmiller, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “With the flattening of the yield curve and the rise in short-term interest rates, we have seen an increase in competitive pricing pressure on the balance sheet. We have been able to mitigate this environment through balanced loan growth and selective product pricing. This measured approach resulted in an 8.5% increase in net interest income, which is a key component of our earnings.”

Highlights for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, included:

Balance Sheet Trends:

  • At December 31, 2018, total assets were $543.9 million and increased $3.8 million, or 0.7% from $540.1 million at December 31, 2017. Total assets were $539.3 million at September 30, 2018.
  • Total loans were $404.5 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $28.0 million, or 7.4%, from $376.5 million at December 31, 2017. Total loans were $400.8 million at September 30, 2018. During 2018, commercial and residential mortgage loans grew $13.6 million and $14.4 million, respectively.
  • Total deposits were $490.1 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $6.7 million, or (1.4%), from $496.8 million at December 31, 2017. Total deposits were $493.1 million at September 30, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, we ran a successful certificates of deposit promotion which helped grow such deposits by $19.7 million, or 19.0%, since December 31, 2017. Checking, savings, municipal, and money market deposits declined $9.8 million, $9.7 million, $3.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively.
  • Total shareholders’ equity was $43.7 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $5.3 million, or 13.8%, from $38.4 million at December 31, 2017. Total shareholders’ equity was $41.7 million at September 30, 2018.
  • 1st Colonial's non-performing loans at December 31, 2018 were $2.7 million compared to $2.1 million at December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans to total loans at December 31, 2018 were 0.68% compared to 0.55% at December 31, 2017. Non-performing loans were $2.2 million and 0.56% of total loans at September 30, 2018.

Income Statement and Other Highlights:

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2018 increased $275 thousand, or 6.2%, to $4.7 million from $4.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. For 2018, net interest income grew $1.4 million, or 8.5%, to $18.4 million from $17.0 million for 2017. The growth in net interest income was primarily related to an increase in interest income on loans and in the average yield earned on average interest-earning assets. The 100 basis-point increase in the fed funds rate since December 2017 has had a positive impact on our variable rate loans and our interest-earning deposits. The improvement in interest income was partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in the interest paid on certificates of deposit and interest-bearing checking accounts.
  • The net interest margin was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 3.34% for the fourth quarter of 2017 and was 3.47% for 2018 compared to 3.36% for 2017. The increase in net interest margin was directly related to an increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets.
  • For the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, we recorded a provision to the allowance for loan losses of $389 thousand and $1.5 million, respectively, compared to $303 thousand and $852 thousand for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in the 2018 provision was related to an increase in the specific reserves required on impaired loans. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.39% at December 31, 2018 compared to 1.29% at December 31, 2017.
  • Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.0 million, an increase of $110 thousand, or 12.0%, from $918 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2017. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded a bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) death benefit of $337 thousand. Gains on the sale of residential mortgages and small business administration (“SBA”) loans decreased $211 thousand due to a decline in the volume of loans originated and sold.
  • Non-interest income for 2018 was $3.4 million, a decrease of $478 thousand, or (12.4%), from $3.8 million for 2017. Gains on the sale of residential mortgages and the sale of SBA loans and declined $539 thousand and $210 thousand, respectively, due to a decline in the volume of loans originated and sold. With the increase in interest rates, residential mortgage originations have become increasingly competitive. Partially mitigating this decline was the $337 thousand BOLI death benefit.
  • Non-interest expense was $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2017. Salaries and benefits, data processing, and occupancy and equipment expenses increased $102 thousand, $49 thousand and $30 thousand, respectively, and were partially mitigated by a $65 thousand decline in professional fees.
  • Non-interest expense was $13.4 million for 2018 and increased $264 thousand, or 2.0%, from $13.2 million for the comparable period in 2017. Contributing to the increase in non-interest expense for 2018 was a $215 thousand increase in salaries and benefits related to the planned increase in headcount in the lending support and compliance functions. Data processing and occupancy and equipment expenses increased $227 thousand and $143 thousand, respectively. During the fourth quarter of 2017 we leased additional office space at our operations and administration center in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expense was a decline in professional fees and advertising expenses of $228 thousand and $141 thousand, respectively.
  • For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018, income tax expense was $467 thousand and $1.7 million, respectively, compared to $956 thousand and $2.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017, respectively. The $1.1 million decrease in tax expense year-over-year was related to H.R. 1 (originally known as the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”) which was enacted on December 22, 2017. H.R. 1 lowered the maximum federal corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%. During the fourth quarter of 2017 we recorded an additional $317 thousand in income taxes as a result of a re-measurement of our deferred tax asset in accordance with H.R. 1.

Highlights as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, and a comparison of the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 to the three months and years ended December 31, 2017 include the following:

   

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
For the three months For the years
ended December 31, ended December 31,

2018

 

2017

2018

 

2017

Interest income $ 5,923 $ 5,191 $ 22,498 $ 19,563
Interest expense   1,196   739   4,054   2,558
Net Interest Income 4,727 4,452 18,444 17,005
Provision for loan losses   389   303   1,477   852
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,338 4,149 16,967 16,153
Non-interest income 1,028 918 3,364 3,842
Non-interest expense   3,314   3,167   13,426   13,162
Income before taxes 2,052 1,900 6,905 6,833
Income tax expense   467   956   1,690   2,790
Net Income $ 1,585 $ 944 $ 5,215 $ 4,043
Earnings Per Share – Basic (1) $ 0.36 $ 0.22 $ 1.19 $ 0.93
Earnings Per Share – Diluted (1) $ 0.35 $ 0.21 $ 1.14 $ 0.90
 

SELECTED PERFORMANCE RATIOS:

       

For the three months
ended December 31,

For the years ended
December 31,

2018

 

2017

2018

 

2017

Return on Average Assets 1.15 % 0.69 % 0.96 % 0.78 %
Return on Average Equity 14.90 % 9.82 % 12.84 % 11.05 %
Book value per share (1) $ 9.95 $ 8.85 $ 9.95 $ 8.85
 
         
At December 31, 2018

At December 31, 2017

Capital ratios:
Tier 1 Leverage 7.98% 7.07%
Total Risk Based Capital 13.42% 12.36%
Common Equity Tier 1 12.16% 11.11%
 
(1)   Adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend distributed to shareholders on April 16, 2018.
   

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
(Unaudited, in thousands) At December 31, 2018 At December 31, 2017
Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,114 $ 28,395
Total investments 115,093 118,547
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,989 7,169
Total loans 404,535 376,514
Less Allowance for loan losses   (5,627 )   (4,858 )
Loans and leases, net 398,908 371,656
Bank owned life insurance 8,368 8,434
Premises and equipment, net 798 864
Other real estate owned, net - 244
Accrued interest receivable 1,737 1,505
Other assets   3,931     3,317  
Total Assets $ 543,938   $ 540,131  
 
Total deposits $ 490,096 $ 496,847
Other borrowings 8,157 3,166
Other liabilities 1,988 1,708
Total Shareholders’ Equity   43,697     38,410  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 543,938   $ 540,131  
   

1st COLONIAL BANCORP, INC.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN TABLES

(Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

 
For the three months ended For the three months ended
December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

Average
Balance

  Interest   Yield

Average
Balance

  Interest   Yield
Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,438 $ 77 1.86 % $ 34,688 $ 98 1.12 %
Investment securities 112,504 578 2.04 % 112,645 450 1.58 %
Mortgage loans held for sale 5,041 45 3.54 % 7,722 53 2.72 %
Loans   399,584   5,223 5.19 %   373,279   4,590 4.88 %
Total interest-earning assets 533,567 5,923 4.40 % 528,334 5,191 3.90 %
Non-interest earning assets   12,561   12,244
Total average assets $ 546,128 $ 540,578

Interest-bearing deposits

Checking accounts $ 229,603 $ 400 0.69 % $ 224,355 $ 153 0.27 %
Money markets and Savings 64,515 72 0.44 % 80,499 93 0.46 %
Certificates of deposit   146,755   716 1.94 %   119,011   489 1.63 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 440,873 1,188 1.07 % 423,865 735 0.69 %
Borrowings   3,435   8 0.92 %   3,160   4 0.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 444,308 1,196 1.07 % 427,025 739 0.69 %
Non-interest bearing deposits 57,964 73,905
Other liabilities 1,659 1,508
Shareholders' equity   42,197   38,140
Total average liabilities and equity $ 546,128 $ 540,578
Net interest income $ 4,727 $ 4,452
Net interest margin 3.51 % 3.34 %
Net interest spread 3.34 % 3.21 %
   
For the year ended For the year ended
December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017

Average
Balance

  Interest   Yield

Average
Balance

  Interest   Yield
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,136 $ 338 1.60 % $ 22,752 $ 216 0.95 %
Investment securities 112,601 2,116 1.88 % 110,043 1,571 1.43 %
Mortgage loans held for sale 6,284 214 3.41 % 7,456 218 2.92 %
Loans   391,445   19,830 5.07 %   365,715   17,558 4.80 %
Total interest-earning assets 531,466 22,498 4.23 % 505,966 19,563 3.87 %
Non-interest earning assets   12,554   12,375
Total average assets $ 544,020 $ 518,341

Interest-bearing deposits

Checking accounts $ 221,583 $ 1,135 0.51 % $ 218,842 $ 595 0.27 %
Money markets and Savings 71,754 322 0.45 % 85,175 390 0.46 %
Certificates of deposit   144,000   2,576 1.79 %   104,146   1,556 1.49 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 437,337 4,033 0.92 % 408,163 2,541 0.62 %
Borrowings   3,302   21 0.64 %   3,302   17 0.51 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 440,639 4,054 0.92 % 411,465 2,558 0.62 %
Non-interest bearing deposits 61,240 68,783
Other liabilities 1,516 1,511
Shareholders' equity   40,625   36,582
Total average liabilities and equity $ 544,020 $ 518,341
Net interest income $ 18,444 $ 17,005
Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.36 %
Net interest spread 3.31 % 3.24 %
 

1st Colonial Community Bank, the subsidiary of 1st Colonial Bancorp, provides a range of business and consumer financial services, placing emphasis on customer service and access to decision makers. Headquartered in Collingswood, New Jersey, the Bank also has a branch in the New Jersey community of Westville and administrative offices in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. To learn more, call (856) 858-8402 or visit www.1stcolonial.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and include statements about management’s strategies and expectations about our business. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause a difference include economic conditions; unanticipated loan losses, inability to close loans in our pipeline, lack of liquidity; varying and unanticipated costs of collection with respect to nonperforming loans; an inability to dispose of real estate owned; changes in interest rates, changes in FDIC assessments, deposit flows, loan demand, and real estate values; changes in relationships with major customers; operational risks, including the risk of fraud or theft by employees, customers or outsiders, and the risk of interruptions in and breaches in security of our information systems; competition; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in laws or regulations and in the manner in which the regulators enforce same; new technology and other factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services.


