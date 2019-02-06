1st Global : Congratulates President David Knoch on Becoming Chair of FSI Board of Directors

Knoch will lead volunteer efforts in advocating for independent
financial advice
1st
Global, an independent wealth management partner to exceptional CPA
wealth management firms and financial advisors, proudly congratulates
President David Knoch on his election to Chair of the Board for the
Financial Services Institute (FSI). Knoch kicked off the year with a
keynote address at FSI’s annual OneVoice
conference, and his term as chair will run through the end of the year.
“I am honored to serve 1st Global firms and the overall community of
independent financial advisors,” Knoch said. “As chair, I look forward
to working with the FSI and my peers to tackle issues of critical
importance to the American families we serve. We will remain vigilant in
ensuring independent financial advisors have the freedom and flexibility
to carry out their good work under a workable best interest standard of
care.”
1st Global also congratulates affiliate CPA financial advisor Denise
Barrows, CPA, CFP® from Barrows
Trostle Advisors, LLC in Chambersburg, PA, on being elected as a
financial advisor member of FSI’s Executive Board of Directors.
The FSI’s advocacy efforts marked a key victory in March 2018 with the
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit striking
down the Department of Labor’s Conflict of Interest Rule. Other key
accomplishments for FSI in 2018 include a new partnership
with Centsables to improve financial literacy and the passage of the Senior
Safe Act.
“We are pleased to have David leading our Board and advancing our
advocacy priorities,” said Dale Brown, FSI president and CEO. “David
will bring the highly strategic thinking and leadership skills necessary
to the role and is dedicated to our advocacy mission of ensuring Main
Street Americans have access to affordable, professional advice.”
In 2019, the FSI is focused on working with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) on its Regulation Best Interest proposal, preserving
retirement security through private sector solutions and protecting
vulnerable Americans against those who seek to do them harm.
“No matter which industry horizon you look out across, the need for
strong advocacy efforts is there. We must continue our work to preserve
our advisors’ independent contractor status. We must build coalitions
and safeguards that keep our firms safe from cyberattacks. We must limit
burdens imposed on operating a financial services practice, make
regulatory arbitrage a thing of the past and raise the standards for all
those who give financial advice to American families,” Knoch said.
Knoch has long been an active member in the FSI’s advocacy efforts. In
addition to serving as chair of the executive board of directors in
2019, Knoch served as vice chair in 2018, PAC chair in 2017, finance
chair in 2016, and also chair of the OneVoice Task Force in 2011. He has
also influenced those around him to proactively advocate for the
independent advice industry, resulting in several 1st Global executives
serving as leaders and members of FSI councils and committees.
1st Global congratulates the following advisors and leaders for serving
on FSI councils:
-
Dave
Bellando – Member, Operations & Technology Council
-
Joel
Colpitts – Member, Accounting & Finance Council
-
Ryan
George – Chair, Marketing, Growth & Development Council
-
Rob
Jackson – Member, Due Diligence Council
-
Judith
Knudsen – Council Secretary, Compliance Council
-
Paul
Stewart – Member, Operations & Technology Council
-
David Monheit from Monheit
Frisch Group – Member, Financial Advisor Council
-
Carolyn Philpot from Landmark
Financial – Member, Financial Advisor Council
-
Kive Strickoff from Strickoff
Financial Services – Member, Financial Advisor Council
Congratulations to David for this achievement through dedication to FSI
and the financial services industry and to all members of the 1st Global
community volunteering their time to advocate for the independent advice
industry.
About 1st Global
1st Global was founded in 1992 by CPAs who believe that accounting, tax
and estate planning firms are uniquely qualified to provide
comprehensive wealth management services to their clients. 1st Global is
a research and consulting partner that provides CPA, tax and estate
planning firms with education, technology, business-building framework
and client solutions that make these firms leaders in their professions
through dedicated professional client relationships built around wealth
management. Around 400 firms have chosen to affiliate with 1st Global,
making it one of the largest financial services partners for the tax,
accounting and legal professions.
Securities are offered through 1st Global Capital Corp. which is a
member of FINRA and SIPC and is headquartered at 12750 Merit Dr., Ste.
1200 in Dallas, Texas, 214-294-5000. Investment advisory services are
offered through 1st Global Advisors, Inc. Additional information about
1st Global is available at www.1stGlobal.com.
