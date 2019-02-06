Log in
1st Global : Congratulates President David Knoch on Becoming Chair of FSI Board of Directors

02/06/2019 | 01:49pm EST

Knoch will lead volunteer efforts in advocating for independent financial advice

1st Global, an independent wealth management partner to exceptional CPA wealth management firms and financial advisors, proudly congratulates President David Knoch on his election to Chair of the Board for the Financial Services Institute (FSI). Knoch kicked off the year with a keynote address at FSI’s annual OneVoice conference, and his term as chair will run through the end of the year.

“I am honored to serve 1st Global firms and the overall community of independent financial advisors,” Knoch said. “As chair, I look forward to working with the FSI and my peers to tackle issues of critical importance to the American families we serve. We will remain vigilant in ensuring independent financial advisors have the freedom and flexibility to carry out their good work under a workable best interest standard of care.”

1st Global also congratulates affiliate CPA financial advisor Denise Barrows, CPA, CFP® from Barrows Trostle Advisors, LLC in Chambersburg, PA, on being elected as a financial advisor member of FSI’s Executive Board of Directors.

The FSI’s advocacy efforts marked a key victory in March 2018 with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit striking down the Department of Labor’s Conflict of Interest Rule. Other key accomplishments for FSI in 2018 include a new partnership with Centsables to improve financial literacy and the passage of the Senior Safe Act.

“We are pleased to have David leading our Board and advancing our advocacy priorities,” said Dale Brown, FSI president and CEO. “David will bring the highly strategic thinking and leadership skills necessary to the role and is dedicated to our advocacy mission of ensuring Main Street Americans have access to affordable, professional advice.”

In 2019, the FSI is focused on working with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on its Regulation Best Interest proposal, preserving retirement security through private sector solutions and protecting vulnerable Americans against those who seek to do them harm.

“No matter which industry horizon you look out across, the need for strong advocacy efforts is there. We must continue our work to preserve our advisors’ independent contractor status. We must build coalitions and safeguards that keep our firms safe from cyberattacks. We must limit burdens imposed on operating a financial services practice, make regulatory arbitrage a thing of the past and raise the standards for all those who give financial advice to American families,” Knoch said.

Knoch has long been an active member in the FSI’s advocacy efforts. In addition to serving as chair of the executive board of directors in 2019, Knoch served as vice chair in 2018, PAC chair in 2017, finance chair in 2016, and also chair of the OneVoice Task Force in 2011. He has also influenced those around him to proactively advocate for the independent advice industry, resulting in several 1st Global executives serving as leaders and members of FSI councils and committees.

1st Global congratulates the following advisors and leaders for serving on FSI councils:

Congratulations to David for this achievement through dedication to FSI and the financial services industry and to all members of the 1st Global community volunteering their time to advocate for the independent advice industry.

About 1st Global

1st Global was founded in 1992 by CPAs who believe that accounting, tax and estate planning firms are uniquely qualified to provide comprehensive wealth management services to their clients. 1st Global is a research and consulting partner that provides CPA, tax and estate planning firms with education, technology, business-building framework and client solutions that make these firms leaders in their professions through dedicated professional client relationships built around wealth management. Around 400 firms have chosen to affiliate with 1st Global, making it one of the largest financial services partners for the tax, accounting and legal professions.

Securities are offered through 1st Global Capital Corp. which is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is headquartered at 12750 Merit Dr., Ste. 1200 in Dallas, Texas, 214-294-5000. Investment advisory services are offered through 1st Global Advisors, Inc. Additional information about 1st Global is available at www.1stGlobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
