1st Pet Veterinary Centers : Phoenix Hospital Moves Kitty Corner To A New, Ultramodern Facility

World-class animal hospital offers 24/7 emergency, specialty, and primary care

The 1st Pet Veterinary Center in the North Valley has relocated to a new, state-of-the-art location at 18453 N. 7th Avenue – just across the street from their previous address. The new hospital is one of three 1st Pet locations in the region offering 24-hour comprehensive care for companion animals.

“The growth that 1st Pet had experienced in Phoenix since opening its original location in 2006, provided the practice the opportunity to build a more spacious facility with more advanced services, all in a warm and welcoming environment,” said Randy Spencer, DVM, Founder and Director. “Our new location ensures that we can provide modern, collaborative care for every patient 24/7/365.”

Every detail was considered during design and construction to ensure an exceptional patient and pet owner experience is provided. The AAHA-accredited clinic includes:

Primary care for all life stages

24/7 Emergency & Critical Care

Surgical services: traditional and minimally invasive

Internal Medicine consults

Physical rehabilitation

11,300 square feet

14 pet care suites

Separate canine/feline waiting areas

Feline-only rooms

Nutrition guidance

Behavioral counseling

A Fear-Free-Certified staff

A commitment to unsurpassed service

And much more

A festive Open House was recently held to celebrate the opening of the new practice. A beautifully catered lunch and behind the scenes tours were provided to clients, friends, and veterinary professionals. Tours are always available to the public. Call 623.849.0700 for details.

About 1st Pet Veterinary Centers

1st Pet Veterinary Centers are award-winning, AAHA accredited, 24/7 emergency, specialty, and primary care animal hospitals with three locations in Arizona: 1233 W. Warner Road, Chandler, 5404 E. Southern Ave., Mesa, and 18453 N. 7th Street, Phoenix. 1st Pet employs over 200 team members and 35 doctors, and has served the Valley since 1989. It is one of the only veterinary hospitals in the region with a board-certified emergency and critical care specialist at the helm as medical director. Visit 1stPetVet.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005881/en/