2,000 Global Customers Convene Digitally to Learn How U.S. Soy is Open for Business

04/14/2020 | 04:23pm EDT

U.S. Soybean Export Council hosts customers from around the world to participate in The U.S. Soy Connection: Global Digital Conference and Situation Report on April 14-15

To sustain and grow relationships between American soybean farmers and international customers ensuring that our agriculture economy continues to thrive, the U.S. Soybean Export Council (USSEC) is hosting a first of its' kind two-day global digital event. The U.S. Soy Connection: Global Digital Conference and Situation Report will showcase that despite the global impact of the novel COVID-19 virus, the U.S. Soy industry is open for business. Our planting season is moving forward, and U.S. export capacity can deliver the high-quality, reliable and sustainable soy that global customers prefer.

'As we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we demonstrate to current and potential international customers the strength of our farmers and benefits of buying U.S. Soy,' said Jim Sutter, USSEC CEO. 'USSEC has quickly adapted and changed tactics so we can show customers that our entire supply chain is working to ensure a sustainably and safely produced, reliable supply of soy for global customers.'

From April 14-15, 2,000 global customers from nearly 100 countries will hear from industry representatives, stakeholders, and U.S. soybean farmers on an array of topics including:

  • Reflections of Global Supply and Demand in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic
  • Implications of Black Swan Events on the Global Soy Market Place
  • U.S. Soy's Ability to Meet Export Demand
  • U.S. Soy Producers' Outlook

'Spring is planting season and as farmers, we have a responsibility to continue our job no matter what obstacles we face,' said Monte Peterson, Chairman of USSEC, board member of the American Soybean Association and soybean farmer in Valley City, N.D. 'Farmers have always been resilient in challenging situations, and this time is no different. Farmers and the agriculture industry, including USSEC, are doing everything we can to ensure our product meets the safety and quality standards that our customers expect from U.S. Soy.'

Sessions will be held over two days with noteworthy speakers including Thomas Mielke, Executive Director of ISTA Mielke, Emily French, Managing Director at ConsiliAgra, Soren Schroder, Former CEO of Bunge Limited, among several U.S. exporters and grower leaders. In order to allow participants from multiple time zones to participate in this event, the presentations will be repeated twice within each 24-hour period. Click here to learn more.

Disclaimer

USSEC - U.S. Soybean Export Council published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 20:22:07 UTC
