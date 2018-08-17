$2.37 Bn Programmer/Gamer Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Programmer/Gamer
Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global Programmer/Gamer keyboards market reached USD 727.5 Million in
2016 and is expected to reach USD 2371.8 Million by the end of 2022,
expanding at a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2022.
Global Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is segmented on the basis of
connectivity into wireless keyboards and wired keyboards. Wired
Programmer/Gamer keyboards (76.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest
market of Programmer/Gamer keyboards s across the globe. Further, global
Wired Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is anticipated to reach USD
1860.6 Million by the end of 2022 from USD 553.9 Million in 2016.
Moreover, the growth of Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is attributed
to the increasing gaming population in the world and continuous launch
of innovative PC games.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market - Executive Summary
3. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market - Risk Analysis
4. Recent Changes and Development in Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards
by Geography
5. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis
6. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Value Chain Analysis
7. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Value Forecast (USD Million)
& Y-o-Y Analysis, 2016-2022
8. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis
9. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By
Connectivity
10. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By
Key Type
11. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By
Switches
12. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By
Price
13. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By
Distribution Channel
14. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By
Region
15. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
-
Razer Inc
-
Corsair
-
Patriot Memory
-
Logitech
-
G.Skill International
-
Roccat Studios
-
SteelSeries
-
Cooler Master Technology
-
AsusTek
-
Fujitsu
