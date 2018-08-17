Log in
$2.37 Bn Programmer/Gamer Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 11:29am CEST

The "Programmer/Gamer Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Programmer/Gamer keyboards market reached USD 727.5 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2371.8 Million by the end of 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2022.

Global Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into wireless keyboards and wired keyboards. Wired Programmer/Gamer keyboards (76.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of Programmer/Gamer keyboards s across the globe. Further, global Wired Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is anticipated to reach USD 1860.6 Million by the end of 2022 from USD 553.9 Million in 2016.

Moreover, the growth of Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is attributed to the increasing gaming population in the world and continuous launch of innovative PC games.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market - Executive Summary

3. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market - Risk Analysis

4. Recent Changes and Development in Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards by Geography

5. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

6. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Value Chain Analysis

7. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Value Forecast (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Analysis, 2016-2022

8. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

9. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By Connectivity

10. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By Key Type

11. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By Switches

12. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By Price

13. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By Distribution Channel

14. Global Programmer/Gamer Keyboards Market Segmentation Analysis By Region

15. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Razer Inc
  • Corsair
  • Patriot Memory
  • Logitech
  • G.Skill International
  • Roccat Studios
  • SteelSeries
  • Cooler Master Technology
  • AsusTek
  • Fujitsu

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/85gkt2/2_37_bn?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
