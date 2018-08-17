$2.37 Bn Programmer/Gamer Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Programmer/Gamer Keyboard Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Programmer/Gamer keyboards market reached USD 727.5 Million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2371.8 Million by the end of 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 18.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2022.

Global Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is segmented on the basis of connectivity into wireless keyboards and wired keyboards. Wired Programmer/Gamer keyboards (76.1% share in 2016) occupies the largest market of Programmer/Gamer keyboards s across the globe. Further, global Wired Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is anticipated to reach USD 1860.6 Million by the end of 2022 from USD 553.9 Million in 2016.

Moreover, the growth of Programmer/Gamer keyboards market is attributed to the increasing gaming population in the world and continuous launch of innovative PC games.

Companies Mentioned

Razer Inc

Corsair

Patriot Memory

Logitech

G.Skill International

Roccat Studios

SteelSeries

Cooler Master Technology

AsusTek

Fujitsu

