Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2.5 Gbps Ethernet Testing made easy with PacketExpert™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:13am EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding its new Ethernet Tester - PacketExpert™ 10GX, which boosts the testing capabilities for 2.5 Gbps networks.

[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/packetexpert-10gx-support-on-2.5g-ports.jpg ]

[See the product announcement newsletter https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/packetexpert-10gx-support-on-2.5g-ports.jpg  ]

“The increasing number of internet connected devices including high powered mobile phones, home cameras and smart appliances puts high bandwidth pressure on existing 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps) networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications. “As a result, high speed 2.5 Gbps technology is being deployed throughout the world. A convenient advantage of 2.5 Gbps networks is that it can use existing cabling infrastructure. This allows network administrators to upgrade their existing networks without any major investments in infrastructure. The move to 2.5 Gbps Ethernet networks is necessitating the need for Ethernet testing at 2.5 Gbps bandwidth.”

He further added, “GL Communications, a worldwide leader in Ethernet testing, has added 2.5 Gbps support on its existing 1 Gbps/10 Gbps testing platform – PacketExpert™ 10GX. This enhancement makes our PacketExpert™ 10GX platform even more flexible. Now users can perform the testing at three different speeds – 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps and 10 Gbps, all using the same hardware. For existing users, the two 10 Gbps ports, already present, can be converted to 2.5 Gbps ports with an appropriate SFP and a simple software upgrade.”

The entire range of testing applications that are available for 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps speeds are also available for 2.5 Gbps. These include:

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications Inc. is a global provider of test and measurement solutions and works with major telecom equipment vendors, service providers, and system integrators to meet the testing requirements arising at various stages of telecom products development life cycle.

GL offers a broad set of test solutions that help perform all types of testing on networks, from initial system design, to fine-tuning, troubleshooting, live deployment, and monitoring. The products are widely used to verify and ensure quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

GL core product development is backed by a strong team of R&D experts to match evolving market and technical challenges in the most cost-effective and innovative way.

Contact:

Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com

Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:34aCERRO DE PASCO RESOURCES : Pasco Provincial Municipality Meeting - The Advantages of Reprocessing Tailings and Environmental Remediation
AQ
10:34aExplosive Trace Detection (ETD) Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Chemring Group and FLIR Systems | Technavio
BU
10:34aONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
10:34aReducing Supply Chain Costs by Developing Effective Sourcing and Procurement Strategies for an Auto Parts Manufacturing Firm | SpendEdge's Industry Best Practices Benchmarking Analysis
BU
10:33aLower48 Analytics and BLR Digital Partner on Platform for Oil and Gas Well Content
GL
10:33aTranscontinental Inc. announces its results for the third quarter of fiscal 2019
GL
10:32a5 BEST PRACTICES TO DELIVER TRUST IN YOUR DATA PROJECT : Tip #4 Empower organizations with modern tools
PU
10:32aEVERSOURCE ENERGY : Hope on Haven Hill Partner on Energy Efficiency at Abi's Place
PU
10:32aTAX : Three reasons to reduce spreadsheet dependency
PU
10:32aCOBHAM : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
2ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France
3BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
4Safran raises profit forecasts after strong first half results
5MTU AERO ENGINES : MTU Aero Moves Into Germany's DAX, Replacing Thyssenkrupp

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group