Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$2.59 Million Awarded to 20 Nonprofit Organizations to Provide Community-Based Youth Development Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 05:49pm EDT

Los Angeles, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The public-private partnership between L.A. County ProbationLiberty Hill Foundation and the California Community Foundation has awarded $2.59 million to 20 L.A. based nonprofits providing community-based youth development services. The initiative is called Ready to Rise: Expanding Opportunities for All L.A. County Youth.

“L.A. County Probation is proud of this partnership and our financial contribution to grow programs proven to successfully prevent youth from entering the juvenile justice system, while cutting the recidivism rates of those who have,” said Chief Deputy Probation Officer Sheila Mitchell who oversees Juvenile Operations for L.A. County, which includes juvenile halls, residential treatment camps and Deputy Probation Officers. “This continues Probation’s goal to be the nation’s leader in demonstrating how a community-based model focused on prevention and treatment decreases the number of youth incarcerated and improves the likelihood of youth to earn degrees, become employed and not enter the justice system as an adult.”

This collaboration will expand opportunities and resources for programs that keep youth out of the criminal justice system and help those in the system successfully transition back into the community.

“The traditional response to youth crime has included arrest, incarceration and probation. These approaches have not acknowledged the high needs of many of our youth, “said Antonia Hernández, President and CEO of the California Community Foundation. “Young people who have already experienced the debilitating effects of poverty and prejudice need a system that works upstream to focus on their unmet needs and develop them through a positive, whole child framework.”

Ready to Rise grantees will receive funding for a variety of program activities focused on arts, wellness, educational attainment, leadership, workforce development, mentorship, youth organizing and other engagement areas. These grantees share a focus on multiple aspects of youth development – academic, identity, socio-emotional, physical health, mental wellness and others – which will be integrated into their services.

The partnership is fostering a full spectrum of services—a whole child approach—while recognizing nonprofits can also benefit from training and support that will build their own programmatic and organizational effectiveness. All grantees of this program will receive capacity building support, including coaching and cohort-based training. Additionally, the services made available via this collaboration will be provided within the youths’ own communities thus making it easier for them to access.

“This is about building the nation’s largest youth development system starting with the organizations that serve our highest need youth, and ensuring these organizations have the means to secure their own futures in the process,” said Shane Murphy Goldsmith, President and CEO of the Liberty Hill Foundation. “With this new partnership, Los Angeles County stands together with youth and their families, on their terms, so that all youth have the chance to live up to their full potential.”

Following a rigorous and inclusive review process, that included community leaders with youth development backgrounds, nonprofits were awarded 1-year grants. Awards ranged from $50,000 to $150,000.

These grants will accelerate impact in targeted communities, mobilize resources and promote what works, all with the goal of transforming educational, personal and professional outcomes for young people, as well as vastly decreasing youth interactions with the justice system. As a cohort of organizations, grant recipients will represent a growing asset-based youth developmental system that unlocks opportunity for vulnerable young adults in L.A. County.
###


Ready to Rise Grantees:

Roshin Mathews
Director of Marketing and Communications, California Community Foundation
213-413-4130
rmathew@calfund.org

Courtney Kassel
Chief Communications Officer, Liberty Hill Foundation
323-556-7230
ckassel@libertyhill.org

Kerri Webb
Public Information Officer, Los Angeles County Probation Department
562-315-3388
kerri.webb@probation.lacounty.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:38pILOOKABOUT : Acquires Operating Assets of Clarocity Corporation
AQ
06:36pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Casa Systems, Inc. Investors (CASA)
BU
06:35pSOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : ENTERS INTO 250MW FINANCING AGREEMENT AND IS TO RECEIVE OVER 130mn
PU
06:34pApache Completes Midcon Asset Sales; Provides Second-Quarter Supplemental Information and Schedules Results Conference Call for August 1, 2019, at 10 a.m. Central Time
GL
06:33pBOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
RE
06:32pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Dividend
BU
06:31pMCDONALD : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
06:31pSENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES : Corporation Elects Carol Jackson to its Board of Directors
BU
06:30pMCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL : Opens Expanded London Subsea Center of Excellence
PU
06:29pSUBMITTABLE : Raises $10M Series B to Transform the Application Submission and Review Process
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : takes $4.9 billion charge for prolonged grounding of 737 MAX planes
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Trump meets with airline CEOs over Qatar subsidy accusations
3SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE SA : SOLARIA ENERGIA Y MEDIO AMBIENTE : ENTERS INTO 250MW FINANCING AGREEMENT..
4VECTOR LIMITED : VECTOR : Operational Performance for the year ended 30 June 2019
5Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Verb Tech..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About