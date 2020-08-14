$2.6 Million in Legal Cannabis Product to Be Destroyed, Temescal Wellness Destroys All Quarantined Vape Cartridges

Reaffirms company’s commitment to product quality, and customer safety

Temescal Wellness, the life cannabis company, a vertically integrated Cannabis Company Headquartered in Massachusetts, announced its decision to destroy $2.6 million of previously quarantined vape cartridges, which comes on the heels of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission’s (CCC’s) recent decision to allow these quarantined cartridge sales to resume after retesting.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005420/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We got together as a team, and asked, what’s the right thing to do here? We’ve always followed our safety and sanitation standards throughout the growing, processing, manufacturing, and selling of our cannabis products,” says CEO Ted Rebholz, “and although the State’s vaping ban did negatively impact our business, we support the assertion that there may be testing parameter gaps. Importantly we recognize this is not suitable for our guests. Our team members are some of our most important customers, and the consensus was clear, these products are not representative of the brand we’ve built.”

“The right thing to do.” Linda Katz, VP Sales, and Marketing added, “Although vaping remains a popular method of consumption, since the vaping ban last year, we have seen a shift in consumer behavior. Vape sales are down (- 24%), and the consumption of flower remains consistent while the use of edibles and concentrates continue to increase. Our customers come to our stores with the confidence that they know our product quality is consistent and produced with high standards. We’ve always had this at the core of our company’s values, and that doesn’t change when faced with tough decisions. We intend to maintain our focus on providing products to our guests that improve their quality of life, and continuing to be good stewards of the communities we operate in.”

A full range of products, including a variety of new vape cartridges, are in stock at all Temescal locations, including their newest adult-use store in Framingham, just off the Mass Turnpike (I 90), exit 13.

About Temescal Wellness

Temescal Wellness is the life cannabis company. With locations in Framingham, Hudson and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Temescal Wellness offers a diverse choice of extraordinary quality, 100% lab tested, plant-based cannabis products (edibles, flower, concentrates, pre-roll), along with the personal guidance to help amplify the happiness and health everyday people experience no matter where they are on life’s journey. Temescal Wellness gives everyday people plant-based choices to help them celebrate life’s highs, navigate life’s lows, and be healthier and happier every day. Follow Temescal Wellness on Twitter @MATemescal, Instagram @Temescalwellness.ma and Facebook @temescalmass.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200814005420/en/