$2.8 Billion Medical Display Monitor Market 2018 - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023

08/29/2018 | 11:12am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Display Monitor Market by Technology, by Resolution, by Display Color, by Panel Size, by Application, by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global medical display monitor market is expected to attain revenue of $2.8 billion by 2023

The market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, rising adoption of hybrid operating room (OR) technologies, and short replacement cycle of medical display technologies.

Insights on market segments

Among all technologies, the demand for organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the medical display monitor market, with a CAGR of 5.4%, during the forecast period. The technology is also predicted to generate revenue of more than $70.0 million by 2023.

Displays with 5MP-8MP resolution held the largest share in the medical display monitor market in 2017, accounting for 30.5% share. This can be attributed to the fact that these monitors offer better-quality images in various surgical and diagnostic applications, as compared to other monitors. During the forecast period, the market for colored medical display monitors is expected to witness faster growth, at a CAGR of 5.2%. This is because of the high preference for these monitors for surgical and diagnostic purposes.

Monitors of 23.0-26.9-inch panel sizes held the largest share in the medical display monitor market in 2017, accounting for 38.7% share. Diagnostics forms the largest application area of medical display monitors and is also anticipated to project the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 5.3%, in the market, during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of these monitors in various imaging techniques, such as X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging, and computed tomography.

Market is predicted to witness the fastest growth in LATAM

During the forecast period, the medical display monitor market is expected to witness the fastest growth in LATAM. Advanced diagnostic imaging technologies are leading to a high demand for medical imaging devices, which, in turn, is boosting the market growth in LATAM.

According to a report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) in 2017, the number of people aged 65 years and above in Brazil is expected to reach approximately 58 million by 2050. Therefore, increasing requirement for medical imaging devices and rising geriatric population in LATAM are expected to drive the medical display monitor market growth in the region in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions For The Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary
3.1 Voice Of Industry Experts/Kols

Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Definition Of Market Segments
4.1.1 By Technology
4.1.1.1 Led-Backlit Lcd
4.1.1.2 Ccfl-Backlit Lcd
4.1.1.3 Oled
4.1.2 By Resolution
4.1.2.1 5Mp-8Mp
4.1.2.2 Up To 2Mp
4.1.2.3 Above 8Mp
4.1.2.4 3Mp-4Mp
4.1.3 By Display Color
4.1.3.1 Colored
4.1.3.2 Monochrome
4.1.4 By Panel Size
4.1.4.1 23.0-26.9 Inches
4.1.4.2 27.0-41.9 Inches
4.1.4.3 Under 22.9 Inches
4.1.4.4 Above 42 Inches
4.1.5 By Application
4.1.5.1 Diagnostic
4.1.5.2 Surgical
4.1.5.3 Clinical
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trend
4.2.1.1 Increasing Application Of 3D Technology In Medical Display Monitoring Devices
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases
4.2.2.2 Rising Adoption Of Hybrid Or Technologies
4.2.2.3 Increasing Demand For Minimally Invasive Treatments
4.2.2.4 Short Replacement Cycle Of Medical Display Technologies
4.2.2.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers On Market Forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 High Cost Of Medical Display Monitoring Devices
4.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption Of Refurbished Medical Display Monitors
4.2.3.3 Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Increasing Investments In Medical Imaging Devices
4.2.4.2 Rising Awareness About Medical Display Monitors In Emerging Economies
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
5.1 By Technology
5.2 By Resolution
5.3 By Display Color
5.4 By Panel Size
5.5 By Application
5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Product Benchmarking Of Key Players
11.2 Global Strategic Developments Of Key Players
11.2.1 Product Launches
11.2.2 Acquisitions
11.2.3 Other Developments

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

  • Steris Plc
  • Siemens Ag
  • Sony Corporation
  • Novanta Inc.
  • Barco Nv
  • Eizo Corporation
  • Lg Display Co. Ltd.
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Jusha Medical
  • Jvckenwood Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bzt4d7/2_8_billion?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Diagnostics

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
