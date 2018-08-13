Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$2.94 Bn RTLS Market for Healthcare by Facility Type, Offering, Technology, Application/Use Case & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 01:36pm CEST

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RTLS Market for Healthcare by Facility Type (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Senior Living), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, BLE, UWB, IR, Ultrasound), Application/Use case & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RTLS market for healthcare is expected to grow from USD 1,271.2 million in 2018 to USD 2,941.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.

The increased competitiveness in the market with the emergence of startups providing innovative and customized RTLS solutions based on newer technologies is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the RTLS market for healthcare. Other factors driving the market growth include safety and security concerns in healthcare facilities and high return on investment. Factors restraining the market growth include concerns regarding data security and privacy, unsatisfactory results and negative feedback from RTLS end users, and the high cost of acquisition and maintenance.

Resident's safety and comfort are top priorities of senior living facilities. Many such facilities adopt RTLS for improving the experience of residents and increasing operational efficiency. RTLS, in combination with wearable sensors or tags/badges, can assist with situations that are potentially harmful to patients/residents, such as patient wandering and access to unauthorized or sensitive areas. The market for senior living facilities segment is expected to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period, especially from the US and European countries.

North America, being technologically advanced and developed, is a leading market for cutting-edge technologies that are used in the real-time tracking applications. North America is one of the largest contributors to the RTLS market for healthcare owing to the healthcare revolution in the region. The reason for the dominance of the US in North America is its well-established economy, which allows for investments in new technologies. The rapid adoption of RTLS solutions for several applications is also contributing to the largest share of North America in the RTLS market for healthcare.

A few key innovators considered in the RTLS market for healthcare are DecaWave (Ireland), Redpine Signals (US), Sanitag (Turkey), Mojix (US), and Intelligent InSites (US), while Cerner Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Secure Care Products (US), Borda Technology (Turkey), Cetani Corp. (US) are a few other prominent players in the RTLS market for healthcare.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of RTLS Market for Healthcare
4.2 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Offering, 2015-2023 (USD Million)
4.3 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Facility Type, 2015-2023 (USD Million)
4.4 Opportunity Analysis of RTLS Market for Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, By Region
4.5 Opportunity Analysis of RTLS Market for Senior Living Facilities, By Region
4.6 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Technology, 2017, 2020, and 2023 (USD Million)
4.7 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Application, 2015-2023 (Market Share)
4.8 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Technology and Region, 2017 (Market Share)
4.9 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Region, 2017 vs 2023 (Market Share)

5 Market Overview
5.1 Market Dynamics
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increased Market Competitiveness With the Emergence of Startups Providing Innovative and Customized RTLS Solutions Based on Newer Technologies
5.1.1.2 Safety and Security Concerns in Healthcare Facilities
5.1.1.3 High Return on Investment
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy
5.1.2.2 Unsatisfactory Results and Negative Feedback From RTLS End Users and High Cost of Acquisition and Maintenance
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Need for Resource Utilization and Workflow Optimization
5.1.3.2 Development of Hybrid RTLS Solutions
5.1.3.3 Use of IoT Technology in Healthcare
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Designing RTLS Solutions Satisfying High Accuracy, High Range, and Low Power Consumption Requirements
5.1.4.2 System Incompatibility and Lack of Uniform Standards and Interoperability

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Electronic Equipment and Components
6.2.2 Connectivity Technologies
6.2.3 RTLS Hardware and Software
6.2.4 System Integration and Services
6.2.5 Application/Use Cases
6.3 RTLS Technology Comparison
6.4 Price Comparison of RTLS Tags, By Technology, 2017
6.5 RTLS Tag Cost, Accuracy Level, and Operating Range, By Technology, 2017
6.6 Company Focus/Major Trends in RTLS Market for Healthcare
6.6.1 By Technology
6.6.2 By Offering
6.6.3 By Use Case/Application

7 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Offering
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Hardware
7.2.1 Tags/Badges
7.2.2 Readers/Trackers/Access Points
7.2.3 Others
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Application
7.3.2 Middleware
7.3.3 Location Analytics Engine
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Consulting
7.4.2 Support and Maintenance
7.4.3 Deployment & Integration

8 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 RFID
8.3 Wi-Fi
8.4 UWB
8.5 BLE
8.6 Infrared (IR)
8.7 Ultrasound
8.8 Others

9 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Facility Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities
9.3 Senior Living Facilities

10 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Inventory/Asset - Tracking and Management
10.3 Personnel/Staff - Locating and Monitoring
10.4 Access Control/Security
10.5 Environment Monitoring
10.5.1 Temperature Monitoring
10.5.2 Humidity and Air Pressure Monitoring
10.6 Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation/Visibility
10.7 Others

11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in RTLS Market for Healthcare
12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends: RTLS Market for Healthcare
12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations
12.3.3 Contracts
12.3.4 Acquisitions

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Key Players
13.2.1 Stanley Healthcare
13.2.2 Zebra Technologies
13.2.3 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)
13.2.4 Teletracking Technologies
13.2.5 Centrak
13.2.6 Impinj
13.2.7 Airista
13.2.8 Sonitor Technologies
13.2.9 Versus Technology
13.2.10 Identec Group
13.3 Key Innovators
13.3.1 Decawave
13.3.2 Redpine Signals
13.3.3 Sanitag
13.3.4 Mojix
13.3.5 Intelligent Insites
13.4 Other Important Players
13.4.1 Cerner Corp.
13.4.2 Ge Healthcare
13.4.3 Secure Care Products
13.4.4 Borda Technology
13.4.5 Cetani Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d724p4/2_94_bn_rtls?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Healthcare Services, RFID

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:54pGlobal Social Media Security Market 2018-2023 by Solution (Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, and Risk Management), Service (Professional Service and Managed Service) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:51pGlobal Aerospace Fasteners Market 2016-2018 & 2024 - Leading Players are Arconic, Precision Castparts & Lisi Group
GL
01:50pEuropean bank stocks lose more as concerns on Turkey spread
RE
01:50pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Chasing records with the BMW M2 Competition.
PU
01:48pAVRA MEDICAL ROBOTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:46pFIRST INVESTMENT BANK : Fibank Launches Its Smart Lady Program Aimed at Women in Business
AQ
01:46pROWAN : Announces Contract with Cantium for the Rowan EXL III
PR
01:46pNova LifeStyle Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Highlighted by Substantial Revenue and Earnings Growth Driven by New Products, Higher Selling Prices and Unit Volumes
GL
01:45pHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Foxconn posts fall in second-quarter net profit, lagging estimates
RE
01:45pEuropean Green Home Care Products Market to 2022 - Green Cleaning Products Gaining Popularity
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
2BAYER : Bayer shares fall 10 percent after Monsanto's Roundup cancer trial
3CHEMRING GROUP PLC : CHEMRING : profit to fall after fatal factory blast; shares slide 24 percent
4IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
5TESLA : TESLA : LEGAL ROW OVER MUSK TESLA PLAN

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.