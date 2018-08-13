$2.94 Bn RTLS Market for Healthcare by Facility Type, Offering, Technology, Application/Use Case & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RTLS Market for Healthcare by Facility Type (Hospitals & Healthcare Facilities, Senior Living), Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (RFID, Wi-Fi, BLE, UWB, IR, Ultrasound), Application/Use case & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The RTLS market for healthcare is expected to grow from USD 1,271.2 million in 2018 to USD 2,941.2 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period.



The increased competitiveness in the market with the emergence of startups providing innovative and customized RTLS solutions based on newer technologies is one of the major factors fueling the growth of the RTLS market for healthcare. Other factors driving the market growth include safety and security concerns in healthcare facilities and high return on investment. Factors restraining the market growth include concerns regarding data security and privacy, unsatisfactory results and negative feedback from RTLS end users, and the high cost of acquisition and maintenance.



Resident's safety and comfort are top priorities of senior living facilities. Many such facilities adopt RTLS for improving the experience of residents and increasing operational efficiency. RTLS, in combination with wearable sensors or tags/badges, can assist with situations that are potentially harmful to patients/residents, such as patient wandering and access to unauthorized or sensitive areas. The market for senior living facilities segment is expected to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period, especially from the US and European countries.



North America, being technologically advanced and developed, is a leading market for cutting-edge technologies that are used in the real-time tracking applications. North America is one of the largest contributors to the RTLS market for healthcare owing to the healthcare revolution in the region. The reason for the dominance of the US in North America is its well-established economy, which allows for investments in new technologies. The rapid adoption of RTLS solutions for several applications is also contributing to the largest share of North America in the RTLS market for healthcare.



A few key innovators considered in the RTLS market for healthcare are DecaWave (Ireland), Redpine Signals (US), Sanitag (Turkey), Mojix (US), and Intelligent InSites (US), while Cerner Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), Secure Care Products (US), Borda Technology (Turkey), Cetani Corp. (US) are a few other prominent players in the RTLS market for healthcare.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of RTLS Market for Healthcare

4.2 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Offering, 2015-2023 (USD Million)

4.3 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Facility Type, 2015-2023 (USD Million)

4.4 Opportunity Analysis of RTLS Market for Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities, By Region

4.5 Opportunity Analysis of RTLS Market for Senior Living Facilities, By Region

4.6 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Technology, 2017, 2020, and 2023 (USD Million)

4.7 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Application, 2015-2023 (Market Share)

4.8 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Technology and Region, 2017 (Market Share)

4.9 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Region, 2017 vs 2023 (Market Share)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increased Market Competitiveness With the Emergence of Startups Providing Innovative and Customized RTLS Solutions Based on Newer Technologies

5.1.1.2 Safety and Security Concerns in Healthcare Facilities

5.1.1.3 High Return on Investment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy

5.1.2.2 Unsatisfactory Results and Negative Feedback From RTLS End Users and High Cost of Acquisition and Maintenance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Need for Resource Utilization and Workflow Optimization

5.1.3.2 Development of Hybrid RTLS Solutions

5.1.3.3 Use of IoT Technology in Healthcare

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Designing RTLS Solutions Satisfying High Accuracy, High Range, and Low Power Consumption Requirements

5.1.4.2 System Incompatibility and Lack of Uniform Standards and Interoperability



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Electronic Equipment and Components

6.2.2 Connectivity Technologies

6.2.3 RTLS Hardware and Software

6.2.4 System Integration and Services

6.2.5 Application/Use Cases

6.3 RTLS Technology Comparison

6.4 Price Comparison of RTLS Tags, By Technology, 2017

6.5 RTLS Tag Cost, Accuracy Level, and Operating Range, By Technology, 2017

6.6 Company Focus/Major Trends in RTLS Market for Healthcare

6.6.1 By Technology

6.6.2 By Offering

6.6.3 By Use Case/Application



7 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Tags/Badges

7.2.2 Readers/Trackers/Access Points

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Application

7.3.2 Middleware

7.3.3 Location Analytics Engine

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Consulting

7.4.2 Support and Maintenance

7.4.3 Deployment & Integration



8 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 RFID

8.3 Wi-Fi

8.4 UWB

8.5 BLE

8.6 Infrared (IR)

8.7 Ultrasound

8.8 Others



9 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Facility Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities

9.3 Senior Living Facilities



10 RTLS Market for Healthcare, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Inventory/Asset - Tracking and Management

10.3 Personnel/Staff - Locating and Monitoring

10.4 Access Control/Security

10.5 Environment Monitoring

10.5.1 Temperature Monitoring

10.5.2 Humidity and Air Pressure Monitoring

10.6 Supply Chain Management and Operation Automation/Visibility

10.7 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in RTLS Market for Healthcare

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends: RTLS Market for Healthcare

12.3.1 Product Launches and Developments

12.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations

12.3.3 Contracts

12.3.4 Acquisitions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Stanley Healthcare

13.2.2 Zebra Technologies

13.2.3 Aruba Networks (HP Enterprise)

13.2.4 Teletracking Technologies

13.2.5 Centrak

13.2.6 Impinj

13.2.7 Airista

13.2.8 Sonitor Technologies

13.2.9 Versus Technology

13.2.10 Identec Group

13.3 Key Innovators

13.3.1 Decawave

13.3.2 Redpine Signals

13.3.3 Sanitag

13.3.4 Mojix

13.3.5 Intelligent Insites

13.4 Other Important Players

13.4.1 Cerner Corp.

13.4.2 Ge Healthcare

13.4.3 Secure Care Products

13.4.4 Borda Technology

13.4.5 Cetani Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d724p4/2_94_bn_rtls?w=12





