2 Day Conference: 3D Printing & Bio-Printing in Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D
Printing & Bio-Printing in Healthcare" conference has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The major challenges of healthcare additive manufacturing industry lie
in understanding the bio-functional nature of printed material,
biomaterial applications, tissue/organ printing and insertion of the
developed implants.
Over the years 3D Printing has proved its potential in the areas of
tissue engineering by development of organoids, surgeries via
bioprinters and pharmaceutical industry through introduction of multiple
ailments.
Having completed two extremely successful editions, 3rd Annual 3D
Printing & Bio-printing in Healthcare once again aims at bringing
together the key industry leaders, business heads, medical consultants,
researchers and engineers from the Hospitals, Universities and Research
Institutes across the globe at a singular platform.
Mark your presence on 11th & 12th October 2018 at Brussels, Belgium to
endorse the innovative case studies and advancements in recent areas
like implant generation, bio-materials, medicine printing and organ
fabrication to reveal the potential applications of 3D Printing and
Bio-printing.
Key Topics Covered
-
Titanium printing for bone fracture
-
Bell printed implant generation
-
Organ fabrication and modeling
-
Printing of vascular structure
-
Printing of medicine
-
Scaffold generation for regenerative medicine
-
3D bio-printing & tissue engineering
-
Bone tissue engineering
-
Skin printing
-
Surgical planning through 3D printing simulation software
-
Stem cell-based cartilage repair
-
Bio-functional nature of 3D printed material
-
Extrusion bioprinting of cell-instructive bioinks
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tcb2hv/2_day_conference?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005250/en/