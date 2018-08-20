Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2 Day Conference: 3D Printing & Bio-Printing in Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:29am EDT

The "3D Printing & Bio-Printing in Healthcare" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major challenges of healthcare additive manufacturing industry lie in understanding the bio-functional nature of printed material, biomaterial applications, tissue/organ printing and insertion of the developed implants.

Over the years 3D Printing has proved its potential in the areas of tissue engineering by development of organoids, surgeries via bioprinters and pharmaceutical industry through introduction of multiple ailments.

Having completed two extremely successful editions, 3rd Annual 3D Printing & Bio-printing in Healthcare once again aims at bringing together the key industry leaders, business heads, medical consultants, researchers and engineers from the Hospitals, Universities and Research Institutes across the globe at a singular platform.

Mark your presence on 11th & 12th October 2018 at Brussels, Belgium to endorse the innovative case studies and advancements in recent areas like implant generation, bio-materials, medicine printing and organ fabrication to reveal the potential applications of 3D Printing and Bio-printing.

Key Topics Covered

  • Titanium printing for bone fracture
  • Bell printed implant generation
  • Organ fabrication and modeling
  • Printing of vascular structure
  • Printing of medicine
  • Scaffold generation for regenerative medicine
  • 3D bio-printing & tissue engineering
  • Bone tissue engineering
  • Skin printing
  • Surgical planning through 3D printing simulation software
  • Stem cell-based cartilage repair
  • Bio-functional nature of 3D printed material
  • Extrusion bioprinting of cell-instructive bioinks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tcb2hv/2_day_conference?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:40pSelf-Regulatory Organizations; NYSE Arca, Inc.; Notice of Filing of Proposed Rule Change, as Modified by Amendment No. 1, To List and Trade Shares of the Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Under Commentary .02 to NYSE Arca Rule 5.2-E(j)(3)
AQ
01:40pGENERAC : Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) 41--Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Notification of Proposed Production Activity; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; (Outdoor Power, Pumps, and Lawn and Garden Equipment); Jefferson and Whitewater, Wisconsin
AQ
01:40pNOVOZYMES A/S : Transactions under Novozymes’ stock buyback program
AQ
01:40pS&W SEED CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
01:39pCHEETAH MOBILE : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
PR
01:39pGLOBAL SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET 2018-2023 : The Elimination of the Need to Manage Servers; Thereby Reducing Infrastructure Costs, is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:39pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Sell Battery Park to Ventas
DJ
01:38pInvitation to presentation of Better Collective’s interim report Q2 2018
GL
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (KWAP)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
4CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..
5MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : warns on profit from House of Fraser

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.