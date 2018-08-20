2 Day Conference: 3D Printing & Bio-Printing in Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "3D Printing & Bio-Printing in Healthcare" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The major challenges of healthcare additive manufacturing industry lie in understanding the bio-functional nature of printed material, biomaterial applications, tissue/organ printing and insertion of the developed implants.

Over the years 3D Printing has proved its potential in the areas of tissue engineering by development of organoids, surgeries via bioprinters and pharmaceutical industry through introduction of multiple ailments.

Having completed two extremely successful editions, 3rd Annual 3D Printing & Bio-printing in Healthcare once again aims at bringing together the key industry leaders, business heads, medical consultants, researchers and engineers from the Hospitals, Universities and Research Institutes across the globe at a singular platform.

Mark your presence on 11th & 12th October 2018 at Brussels, Belgium to endorse the innovative case studies and advancements in recent areas like implant generation, bio-materials, medicine printing and organ fabrication to reveal the potential applications of 3D Printing and Bio-printing.

Key Topics Covered

Titanium printing for bone fracture

Bell printed implant generation

Organ fabrication and modeling

Printing of vascular structure

Printing of medicine

Scaffold generation for regenerative medicine

3D bio-printing & tissue engineering

Bone tissue engineering

Skin printing

Surgical planning through 3D printing simulation software

Stem cell-based cartilage repair

Bio-functional nature of 3D printed material

Extrusion bioprinting of cell-instructive bioinks

