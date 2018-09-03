Log in
2-Day Conference: Energy/Electricity Futures, Options & Derivatives (New York City, United States - November 15-16, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 01:39pm CEST

The "Energy/Electricity Futures, Options & Derivatives" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This proven program is for energy and electric power professionals who are looking for a comprehensive and clearly explained understanding of natural gas, oil and electricity financial instruments, the markets they trade in, and how these powerful tools can be used to manage risk and structure profitable transactions.

What You Will Learn

  • How to use futures contracts, options, swaps, trigger deals, The Master Energy Hedging Equation and other techniques to create customized risk management solutions to protect your company from natural gas, oil and electricity price risk, basis & LMP risk, delivery risk and volumetric (intermittency) risk.
  • How physical and cash settled futures contracts, over-the-counter energy swaps and physical forward contracts are traded and the purposes served by these markets.
  • How the ICE and CME-NYMEX futures exchanges and electronic marketplaces function, and what the differences are between ICE OTC, ICE Futures, CME Globex, CME Clearport Services and The Nodal Exchange.
  • How "cash margining" is done with a futures exchange, its cash management impact and the role of the Clearinghouse.
  • What the differences are between a futures commission merchant ("FCM"), over-the-counter broker, trader, market-maker, power marketer and wholesale energy merchant.
  • What basis risk is, and how basis, spread, LMP and delivery risks can blow up your energy and electricity hedges.
  • Why Trigger Deals are so popular, and what the difference is between the financial and physical basis ("fin" and "phys").
  • How to structure profitable energy, electric power, and petroleum transactions without exposure to price risk; and how to financially turn one commodity into another.
  • How to make money by buying valuable energy options from your customers and suppliers, and how your company may be missing a significant financial opportunity.
  • Why "extendible" deals can be profitable, and how energy trading floors "trade around assets."
  • What the terms "Contango" and "Backwardation" mean.
  • and much, much more...

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nv587f/2day_conference?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
