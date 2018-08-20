2 Day Conference: Protein Design & Engineering - Bridging the Technological Gap Between Protein Evolution, Targeted Therapeutics and Analytical Techniques - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Protein
Protein-based drugs are a fast-growing class on the pharmaceutical
market, with thousands of candidates in development.
State-of-the-art technologies in computational protein design and
experimental protein engineering are needed to accelerate the process of
biotherapeutic design. Industrial meetings on drug design frequently
miss the new computational and experimental methodologies introduced by
a few academic labs around the world.
On the other hand, university environment rarely allows for
high-throughput testing of the new technologies. To bridge this gap
between industry and academia, we initiated the meeting on Protein
Design and Engineering and assembled a panel of world-class scientists.
We invite you to join us to experience the live case studies and
discussions from the experts of industry and institutes across the
globe. The meeting should stimulate exchange of ideas and collaborative
research between industry and academia.
Agenda
-
Structural methods in drug design
-
Protein design and analysis
-
Structure based drug development
-
Proteome microarray based approach
-
Design binding specificity
-
Human-like recombinant antibodies
-
Glycoengineered antibodies
