Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

2 Day Conference: Protein Design & Engineering - Bridging the Technological Gap Between Protein Evolution, Targeted Therapeutics and Analytical Techniques - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 08:50am EDT

The "Protein Design & Engineering" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Protein-based drugs are a fast-growing class on the pharmaceutical market, with thousands of candidates in development.

State-of-the-art technologies in computational protein design and experimental protein engineering are needed to accelerate the process of biotherapeutic design. Industrial meetings on drug design frequently miss the new computational and experimental methodologies introduced by a few academic labs around the world.

On the other hand, university environment rarely allows for high-throughput testing of the new technologies. To bridge this gap between industry and academia, we initiated the meeting on Protein Design and Engineering and assembled a panel of world-class scientists.

We invite you to join us to experience the live case studies and discussions from the experts of industry and institutes across the globe. The meeting should stimulate exchange of ideas and collaborative research between industry and academia.

Agenda

  • Structural methods in drug design
  • Protein design and analysis
  • Structure based drug development
  • Proteome microarray based approach
  • Design binding specificity
  • Human-like recombinant antibodies
  • Glycoengineered antibodies

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xztm44/2_day_conference?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:10pILG, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:10pRISE Enters Commercialization Phase with Retail Sales in California
NE
03:10pRISE LIFE SCIENCE : Enters Commercialization Phase with Retail Sales in California
EQ
03:09pNICE : Announces Closing of Mattersight Acquisition, Introducing a New Generation of Customer Analytics
BU
03:08pGet Ready to Celebrate Tooth Fairy Day!
BU
03:07pSouth Star Mining Announces Advanced Testing Program, Listing on OTCQB Exchange and DTC Eligibility
AQ
03:07pHTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:07pRISE LIFE SCIENCE : Enters Commercialization Phase with Retail Sales in California
AQ
03:07pSJI : Stephen H. Clark Appointed President and Chief Operating Officer, South Jersey Energy Solutions
AQ
03:07pPREMIER INC. : to Provide Operational Transformation Consulting and Analytics Services to University of Louisville Hospital and University of Louisville Physicians
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
5CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.