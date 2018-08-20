2 Day Conference: Protein Design & Engineering - Bridging the Technological Gap Between Protein Evolution, Targeted Therapeutics and Analytical Techniques - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Protein Design & Engineering" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Protein-based drugs are a fast-growing class on the pharmaceutical market, with thousands of candidates in development.

State-of-the-art technologies in computational protein design and experimental protein engineering are needed to accelerate the process of biotherapeutic design. Industrial meetings on drug design frequently miss the new computational and experimental methodologies introduced by a few academic labs around the world.

On the other hand, university environment rarely allows for high-throughput testing of the new technologies. To bridge this gap between industry and academia, we initiated the meeting on Protein Design and Engineering and assembled a panel of world-class scientists.

We invite you to join us to experience the live case studies and discussions from the experts of industry and institutes across the globe. The meeting should stimulate exchange of ideas and collaborative research between industry and academia.

Agenda

Structural methods in drug design

Protein design and analysis

Structure based drug development

Proteome microarray based approach

Design binding specificity

Human-like recombinant antibodies

Glycoengineered antibodies

