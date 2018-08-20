2 Day Event: Real-World Data & Life Science Analytics Congress - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Real-World Data & Life Science Analytics Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As healthcare organizations move forward into the bold new world of value-based payments, they need to jump into advanced analytics to reduce inefficiencies, focus on quality and improve clinical performance. However, the uncertainty of where to start, which experts to trust, how to meaningfully use analytics and what tools to use are some of the critical challenges that persist.

On the other hand, the use of real-world evidence (RWE) by clinicians and drug manufacturers is rapidly unfolding as it has the potential to provide renewed insights into treatment decisions. Drug manufacturers are now expanding their use of RWE through risk contracting with payers, in drug discovery, and to identify unmet therapy needs. It is also coming into play in pharma's health economics and outcomes research.

The 21st Century Cures Act requires the FDA to develop a program for incorporating RWE into its activities but since RWE is relatively new it has its own real-world challenges. How exactly will it fit into the complicated world of drug testing, approval, regulation, and marketing is uncertain. Two of the most important reservations for RWE being study design and analytics, there is a need to overcome significant biases w.r.t. raw data that can make its rendering into evidence difficult.

The aim of this event is to bring these two worlds together to understand how to leverage traditional data sets and layer that in with RWE, the operating models for both and analytic capabilities necessary to achieve clinical development.

