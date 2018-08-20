2 Day Event: Real-World Data & Life Science Analytics Congress - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Real-World
Data & Life Science Analytics Congress" conference has been
Data & Life Science Analytics Congress" conference
As healthcare organizations move forward into the bold new world of
value-based payments, they need to jump into advanced analytics to
reduce inefficiencies, focus on quality and improve clinical
performance. However, the uncertainty of where to start, which experts
to trust, how to meaningfully use analytics and what tools to use are
some of the critical challenges that persist.
On the other hand, the use of real-world evidence (RWE) by clinicians
and drug manufacturers is rapidly unfolding as it has the potential to
provide renewed insights into treatment decisions. Drug manufacturers
are now expanding their use of RWE through risk contracting with payers,
in drug discovery, and to identify unmet therapy needs. It is also
coming into play in pharma's health economics and outcomes research.
The 21st Century Cures Act requires the FDA to develop a program for
incorporating RWE into its activities but since RWE is relatively new it
has its own real-world challenges. How exactly will it fit into the
complicated world of drug testing, approval, regulation, and marketing
is uncertain. Two of the most important reservations for RWE being study
design and analytics, there is a need to overcome significant biases
w.r.t. raw data that can make its rendering into evidence difficult.
The aim of this event is to bring these two worlds together to
understand how to leverage traditional data sets and layer that in with
RWE, the operating models for both and analytic capabilities necessary
to achieve clinical development.
Agenda
-
Explosion of data availability
-
Data Expansion
-
Limitations of RWE
-
Different uses of the real-world evidence data
-
Clinical uses of RWE
-
Payers perspective
-
RWE and patient centric data in non-clinical settings
-
Clinical trial optimization
-
Machine learning algorithms
-
Novel analytical tools
-
Health economics and outcomes research
-
Governance and compliance
-
Data security and privacy
-
Patient models for effective use of analytics
-
Integrating artificial intelligence
-
Advanced and intelligent analytics
