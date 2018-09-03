Log in
2-Day Seminar: The U.S. Electric Power Industry, ISO Markets, Power Transactions, & Renewable Energy Resources (New York City, United States - November 13-14, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 01:41pm CEST

The "In Depth: The U.S. Electric Power Industry, ISO Markets, Power Transactions, & Renewable Energy Resources" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This in-depth, ambitious and fast-paced program provides a comprehensive and clear explanation of the structure, function, and current status of today's U.S. electric power industry and the many industry topics listed below, but it also adds material to address the fundamentals of power marketing and how competitive physical, financial and heat rate power transactions are designed and executed at the wholesale and end-user retail levels - both within and outside of an ISO footprint. The basics of heat rates, spark spreads, tolling deals, generation optionality, and heat-rate-linked power transactions are also addressed.

Each part of this complex industry will be explained piece-by-piece, and then the pieces will be integrated so that attendees will leave with an understanding of how it all fits together.

What You Will Learn

  • The structure and function of the electric service system, its terminology and units, and the properties of electricity.
  • How the North American power grid is structured, how it operates and what the different types of electric generation are.
  • How control areas, balancing authorities, spinning reserves, AGC and security constrained environmental economic dispatch work.
  • Who the key players in the industry are, and why the industry is so difficult to restructure.
  • How cost-of-service utility ratemaking and open access deregulated markets work, and why open access retail electricity markets are finally developing in states that permit them.
  • What ISOs, RTOs, ITCs and merchant transmission companies are, and how they operate.
  • What the smart grid, demand side management (DSM), distributed energy resources (DER) and demand response (DR) are, and how these forms of virtual generation and renewable energy resources are disrupting the U.S. power industry.
  • The opportunities and challenges associated with wind, solar and other renewables.
  • How ISO Day-Ahead energy auction markets operate in PJM, New York, Texas, California, MISO and other ISO areas;
  • What locational marginal pricing (LMP) is and why it is important; how Day-Ahead and Real Time LMP is applied in the ISO markets, and why FTRs, TCCs, CRRs, TCRs, virtual bids (Incs & Decs) and convergence bidding are important to understand.
  • What capacity markets and resource adequacy are, and how this important issue relates to demand response, DER and demand side management and affects the integration of wind, solar and other renewables into the existing power grid.
  • and much more...

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/srh87f/2day_seminar?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
