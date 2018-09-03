2-Day Seminar: The U.S. Electric Power Industry, ISO Markets, Power Transactions, & Renewable Energy Resources (New York City, United States - November 13-14, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "In
This in-depth, ambitious and fast-paced program provides a comprehensive
and clear explanation of the structure, function, and current status of
today's U.S. electric power industry and the many industry topics listed
below, but it also adds material to address the fundamentals of power
marketing and how competitive physical, financial and heat rate power
transactions are designed and executed at the wholesale and end-user
retail levels - both within and outside of an ISO footprint. The basics
of heat rates, spark spreads, tolling deals, generation optionality, and
heat-rate-linked power transactions are also addressed.
Each part of this complex industry will be explained piece-by-piece, and
then the pieces will be integrated so that attendees will leave with an
understanding of how it all fits together.
What You Will Learn
-
The structure and function of the electric service system, its
terminology and units, and the properties of electricity.
-
How the North American power grid is structured, how it operates and
what the different types of electric generation are.
-
How control areas, balancing authorities, spinning reserves, AGC and
security constrained environmental economic dispatch work.
-
Who the key players in the industry are, and why the industry is so
difficult to restructure.
-
How cost-of-service utility ratemaking and open access deregulated
markets work, and why open access retail electricity markets are
finally developing in states that permit them.
-
What ISOs, RTOs, ITCs and merchant transmission companies are, and how
they operate.
-
What the smart grid, demand side management (DSM), distributed energy
resources (DER) and demand response (DR) are, and how these forms of
virtual generation and renewable energy resources are disrupting the
U.S. power industry.
-
The opportunities and challenges associated with wind, solar and other
renewables.
-
How ISO Day-Ahead energy auction markets operate in PJM, New York,
Texas, California, MISO and other ISO areas;
-
What locational marginal pricing (LMP) is and why it is important; how
Day-Ahead and Real Time LMP is applied in the ISO markets, and why
FTRs, TCCs, CRRs, TCRs, virtual bids (Incs & Decs) and convergence
bidding are important to understand.
-
What capacity markets and resource adequacy are, and how this
important issue relates to demand response, DER and demand side
management and affects the integration of wind, solar and other
renewables into the existing power grid.
-
and much more...
