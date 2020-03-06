Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

$2 billion needed to develop COVID-19 shot, says epidemic response group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 09:02pm EST

A global coalition set up to fight epidemic diseases issued a call on Friday for $2 billion (1.5 billion pounds) to support the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus that is causing COVID-19 infections around the world.

Describing the outbreak as an "unprecedented threat in terms of its global impact", the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) said that while containment measures would help slow the spread, a vaccine was key to longer-term control.

"It is increasingly clear that containment measures for COVID-19 can only slow down its spread and the virus is now entering a stage of unprecedented threat in terms of its global impact," said CEPI's chief executive Richard Hatchett

"It is critical that we ... invest in the development of a vaccine that will prevent people from getting sick."

CEPI announced within weeks of the start of the outbreak that it would put $100 million into an initial program of vaccine development with the aim of having potential vaccine candidates in early stage clinical trials in as little as 16 weeks.

But on Friday it said these funds would be fully allocated by the end of March. "Without immediate additional financial contributions the vaccine programs we have begun will not be able to progress and ultimately will not deliver the vaccines that the world needs," Hatchett said.

CEPI launched in 2017 with initial funding of $460 million from the governments of Germany, Japan and Norway, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust global health charity. Its aim was to speed up the process of developing vaccines against new and unknown diseases.

The British government on Friday announced another 20 million pounds of additional funding, beyond 30 million of funding it had previously given to CEPI, and urged other donors to join the efforts to find a vaccine.

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide surpassed 100,000 on Friday.

(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aChina reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad
RE
01:41aSouth Korea's coronavirus cases rise to 6,767 with most cases traced to church
RE
01:38aEthiopian draft report blames Boeing for 737 MAX plane crash - sources
RE
01:37aChina's January-February trade surplus with U.S. falls to $25.37 billion
RE
01:37aChina January-February exports tumble, imports slow as coronavirus batters trade and business
RE
01:37aETHIOPIAN DRAFT REPORT BLAMES BOEING FOR 737 MAX PLANE CRASH : sources
RE
01:35aChina's Exports Plunge Amid Coronavirus Epidemic
DJ
01:33aSTEWART SHOPS : Adds a Supercharging Station in Chestertown!
PU
01:22aChina January-February iron ore imports rise on firm demand despite virus disruption
RE
12:55aAfghanistan's confirmed coronavirus cases rises to four - health ministry spokesman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Investors look for buys as virus fears crush travel sto..
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : Factbox - Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
3Wolfpack Brands Corporation Announces Name Change to "Wolf's Den Capital Corp."
4AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19
5BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. - NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group