2-in-1 High Temperature Inductor: CDRCH12D78B/T150

03/22/2019

CDRCH12D78B/T150 is a 2-in-1 high temperature inductor which can be used in power circuit for automotive applications. It is RoHS compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified, and ideally used in LED headlights, DC/DC converters and 1:1 Transformer, etc.

Key Features:

  • Ferrite drum core construction
  • Magnetically shielded
  • L×W×H:12.5×12.5×8.0 mm Max.
  • Operating temperature range: -40°C~+150°C (including coil's self temperature rise)

Applications:

LED modules, DC/DC converters and 1:1 Transformer, etc.

Parts List:

【Single winding (Pin1 to Pin3 or Pin2 to Pin4) 】

Part Name Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1

D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.)

Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC 4.7±30% 44.0 (35.0) 12.80 (15.00) (4.10)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC 6.8±30% 55.0 (44.0) 11.00 (13.20) (3.70)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC 10±20% 70.0 (56.0) 9.60 (11.20) (3.40)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC 15±20% 79.0 (63.0) 8.00 (9.40) (3.10)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC 22±20% 113 (90.0) 6.40 (7.60) (2.60)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC 33±20% 180 (144.0) 5.40 (6.40) (2.10)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC 47±20% 216 (173) 4.40 (5.20) (1.70)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC 68±20% 312 (250) 3.60 (4.40) (1.50)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC 100±20% 433 (347) 3.00 (3.60) (1.25)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC 150±20% 718 (575) 2.50 (3.00) (0.90)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC 220±20% 1070 (853) 2.00 (2.40) (0.78)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC 330±20% 1550 (1240) 1.60 (2.00) (0.63)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC 470±20% 2310 (1850) 1.40 (1.60) (0.50)

【Leads connected in series (Pin1 to Pin4 or Pin2 to Pin3 short) 】

Part Name Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1

D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.)

Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC 4.7±30% 88.0 (70.0) 6.40 (7.50) (2.90)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC 6.8±30% 110 (88.0) 5.50 (6.60) (2.40)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC 10±20% 140 (112) 4.80 (5.60) (2.30)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC 15±20% 158 (126) 4.00 (4.70) (2.10)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC 22±20% 226 (180) 3.20 (3.80) (1.70)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC 33±20% 360 (288) 2.70 (3.20) (1.40)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC 47±20% 432 (346) 2.20 (2.60) (1.20)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC 68±20% 624 (500) 1.80 (2.20) (0.96)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC 100±20% 866 (694) 1.50 (1.80) (0.77)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC 150±20% 1440 (1150) 1.20 (1.50) (0.66)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC 220±20% 2140 (1700) 1.00 (1.20) (0.54)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC 330±20% 3100 (2480) 0.80 (1.00) (0.45)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC 470±20% 4630 (3700) 0.70 (0.80) (0.35)

【Leads connected in parallel (Pin1,2 to Pin3,4, Pin1 and Pin2, Pin3 and Pin4) short】

Part Name Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1

D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.)

Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC 4.7±30% 22.0 (18.0) 12.80 (15.00) (5.80)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC 6.8±30% 28.0 (22.0) 11.00 (13.20) (5.20)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC 10±20% 35.0 (28.0) 9.60 (11.20) (4.50)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC 15±20% 40.0 (32.0) 8.00 (9.40) (4.30)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC 22±20% 57.0 (45.0) 6.40 (7.60) (3.70)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC 33±20% 90.0 (72.0) 5.40 (6.40) (2.90)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC 47±20% 108 (87.0) 4.40 (5.20) (2.50)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC 68±20% 156 (125) 3.60 (4.40) (2.15)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC 100±20% 217 (174) 3.00 (3.60) (1.78)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC 150±20% 359 (288) 2.50 (3.00) (1.35)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC 220±20% 535 (426) 2.00 (2.40) (1.14)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC 330±20% 775 (620) 1.60 (2.00) (0.91)
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC 470±20% 1160 (925) 1.40 (1.60) (0.63)

※1 Measuring frequency at 100kHz, 0.1V.
※2 Saturation current: The value of D.C. current when the inductance becomes 30% lower than its initial value.
※3 Temperature rise current: The actual value of D.C. current when the temperature of coil becomes ⊿T=40℃. (Ta=20℃)

Production Stage:

In mass production

Please click here to view product details.

Disclaimer

Sumida Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 05:59:08 UTC
