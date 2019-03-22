2-in-1 High Temperature Inductor: CDRCH12D78B/T150

CDRCH12D78B/T150 is a 2-in-1 high temperature inductor which can be used in power circuit for automotive applications. It is RoHS compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified, and ideally used in LED headlights, DC/DC converters and 1:1 Transformer, etc.
Key Features:
-
Ferrite drum core construction
-
Magnetically shielded
-
L×W×H:12.5×12.5×8.0 mm Max.
-
Operating temperature range: -40°C~+150°C (including coil's self temperature rise)
Applications:
LED modules, DC/DC converters and 1:1 Transformer, etc.
Parts List:
【Single winding (Pin1 to Pin3 or Pin2 to Pin4) 】
|
Part Name
|
Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1
|
D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.)
|
Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2
|
Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC
|
4.7±30%
|
44.0 (35.0)
|
12.80 (15.00)
|
(4.10)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC
|
6.8±30%
|
55.0 (44.0)
|
11.00 (13.20)
|
(3.70)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC
|
10±20%
|
70.0 (56.0)
|
9.60 (11.20)
|
(3.40)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC
|
15±20%
|
79.0 (63.0)
|
8.00 (9.40)
|
(3.10)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC
|
22±20%
|
113 (90.0)
|
6.40 (7.60)
|
(2.60)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC
|
33±20%
|
180 (144.0)
|
5.40 (6.40)
|
(2.10)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC
|
47±20%
|
216 (173)
|
4.40 (5.20)
|
(1.70)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC
|
68±20%
|
312 (250)
|
3.60 (4.40)
|
(1.50)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC
|
100±20%
|
433 (347)
|
3.00 (3.60)
|
(1.25)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC
|
150±20%
|
718 (575)
|
2.50 (3.00)
|
(0.90)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC
|
220±20%
|
1070 (853)
|
2.00 (2.40)
|
(0.78)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC
|
330±20%
|
1550 (1240)
|
1.60 (2.00)
|
(0.63)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC
|
470±20%
|
2310 (1850)
|
1.40 (1.60)
|
(0.50)
【Leads connected in series (Pin1 to Pin4 or Pin2 to Pin3 short) 】
|
Part Name
|
Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1
|
D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.)
|
Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2
|
Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC
|
4.7±30%
|
88.0 (70.0)
|
6.40 (7.50)
|
(2.90)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC
|
6.8±30%
|
110 (88.0)
|
5.50 (6.60)
|
(2.40)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC
|
10±20%
|
140 (112)
|
4.80 (5.60)
|
(2.30)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC
|
15±20%
|
158 (126)
|
4.00 (4.70)
|
(2.10)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC
|
22±20%
|
226 (180)
|
3.20 (3.80)
|
(1.70)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC
|
33±20%
|
360 (288)
|
2.70 (3.20)
|
(1.40)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC
|
47±20%
|
432 (346)
|
2.20 (2.60)
|
(1.20)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC
|
68±20%
|
624 (500)
|
1.80 (2.20)
|
(0.96)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC
|
100±20%
|
866 (694)
|
1.50 (1.80)
|
(0.77)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC
|
150±20%
|
1440 (1150)
|
1.20 (1.50)
|
(0.66)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC
|
220±20%
|
2140 (1700)
|
1.00 (1.20)
|
(0.54)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC
|
330±20%
|
3100 (2480)
|
0.80 (1.00)
|
(0.45)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC
|
470±20%
|
4630 (3700)
|
0.70 (0.80)
|
(0.35)
【Leads connected in parallel (Pin1,2 to Pin3,4, Pin1 and Pin2, Pin3 and Pin4) short】
|
Part Name
|
Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1
|
D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.)
|
Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2
|
Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC
|
4.7±30%
|
22.0 (18.0)
|
12.80 (15.00)
|
(5.80)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC
|
6.8±30%
|
28.0 (22.0)
|
11.00 (13.20)
|
(5.20)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC
|
10±20%
|
35.0 (28.0)
|
9.60 (11.20)
|
(4.50)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC
|
15±20%
|
40.0 (32.0)
|
8.00 (9.40)
|
(4.30)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC
|
22±20%
|
57.0 (45.0)
|
6.40 (7.60)
|
(3.70)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC
|
33±20%
|
90.0 (72.0)
|
5.40 (6.40)
|
(2.90)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC
|
47±20%
|
108 (87.0)
|
4.40 (5.20)
|
(2.50)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC
|
68±20%
|
156 (125)
|
3.60 (4.40)
|
(2.15)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC
|
100±20%
|
217 (174)
|
3.00 (3.60)
|
(1.78)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC
|
150±20%
|
359 (288)
|
2.50 (3.00)
|
(1.35)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC
|
220±20%
|
535 (426)
|
2.00 (2.40)
|
(1.14)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC
|
330±20%
|
775 (620)
|
1.60 (2.00)
|
(0.91)
|
CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC
|
470±20%
|
1160 (925)
|
1.40 (1.60)
|
(0.63)
※1 Measuring frequency at 100kHz, 0.1V.
※2 Saturation current: The value of D.C. current when the inductance becomes 30% lower than its initial value.
※3 Temperature rise current: The actual value of D.C. current when the temperature of coil becomes ⊿T=40℃. (Ta=20℃)
Production Stage:
In mass production
Please click here to view product details.
Disclaimer
Sumida Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 05:59:08 UTC