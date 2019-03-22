2-in-1 High Temperature Inductor: CDRCH12D78B/T150

CDRCH12D78B/T150 is a 2-in-1 high temperature inductor which can be used in power circuit for automotive applications. It is RoHS compliant and AEC-Q200 qualified, and ideally used in LED headlights, DC/DC converters and 1:1 Transformer, etc.

Key Features:

Ferrite drum core construction

Magnetically shielded

L×W×H:12.5×12.5×8.0 mm Max.

Operating temperature range: -40°C~+150°C (including coil's self temperature rise)

Applications:

LED modules, DC/DC converters and 1:1 Transformer, etc.

Parts List:

【Single winding (Pin1 to Pin3 or Pin2 to Pin4) 】

Part Name Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1 D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.) Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent

(A) (Typ.) ※3 CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC 4.7±30% 44.0 (35.0) 12.80 (15.00) (4.10) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC 6.8±30% 55.0 (44.0) 11.00 (13.20) (3.70) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC 10±20% 70.0 (56.0) 9.60 (11.20) (3.40) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC 15±20% 79.0 (63.0) 8.00 (9.40) (3.10) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC 22±20% 113 (90.0) 6.40 (7.60) (2.60) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC 33±20% 180 (144.0) 5.40 (6.40) (2.10) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC 47±20% 216 (173) 4.40 (5.20) (1.70) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC 68±20% 312 (250) 3.60 (4.40) (1.50) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC 100±20% 433 (347) 3.00 (3.60) (1.25) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC 150±20% 718 (575) 2.50 (3.00) (0.90) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC 220±20% 1070 (853) 2.00 (2.40) (0.78) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC 330±20% 1550 (1240) 1.60 (2.00) (0.63) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC 470±20% 2310 (1850) 1.40 (1.60) (0.50)

【Leads connected in series (Pin1 to Pin4 or Pin2 to Pin3 short) 】

Part Name Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1 D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.) Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent

(A) (Typ.) ※3 CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC 4.7±30% 88.0 (70.0) 6.40 (7.50) (2.90) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC 6.8±30% 110 (88.0) 5.50 (6.60) (2.40) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC 10±20% 140 (112) 4.80 (5.60) (2.30) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC 15±20% 158 (126) 4.00 (4.70) (2.10) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC 22±20% 226 (180) 3.20 (3.80) (1.70) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC 33±20% 360 (288) 2.70 (3.20) (1.40) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC 47±20% 432 (346) 2.20 (2.60) (1.20) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC 68±20% 624 (500) 1.80 (2.20) (0.96) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC 100±20% 866 (694) 1.50 (1.80) (0.77) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC 150±20% 1440 (1150) 1.20 (1.50) (0.66) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC 220±20% 2140 (1700) 1.00 (1.20) (0.54) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC 330±20% 3100 (2480) 0.80 (1.00) (0.45) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC 470±20% 4630 (3700) 0.70 (0.80) (0.35)

【Leads connected in parallel (Pin1,2 to Pin3,4, Pin1 and Pin2, Pin3 and Pin4) short】

Part Name Inductance (μH) (±20%)※1 D.C.R. (mΩ) Max.(Typ.) Saturation Current (A) Max.(Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent

(A) (Typ.) ※3 CDRCH12D78BT150NP-4R7NC 4.7±30% 22.0 (18.0) 12.80 (15.00) (5.80) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-6R8NC 6.8±30% 28.0 (22.0) 11.00 (13.20) (5.20) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-100MC 10±20% 35.0 (28.0) 9.60 (11.20) (4.50) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-150MC 15±20% 40.0 (32.0) 8.00 (9.40) (4.30) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-220MC 22±20% 57.0 (45.0) 6.40 (7.60) (3.70) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-330MC 33±20% 90.0 (72.0) 5.40 (6.40) (2.90) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-470MC 47±20% 108 (87.0) 4.40 (5.20) (2.50) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-680MC 68±20% 156 (125) 3.60 (4.40) (2.15) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-101MC 100±20% 217 (174) 3.00 (3.60) (1.78) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-151MC 150±20% 359 (288) 2.50 (3.00) (1.35) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-221MC 220±20% 535 (426) 2.00 (2.40) (1.14) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-331MC 330±20% 775 (620) 1.60 (2.00) (0.91) CDRCH12D78BT150NP-471MC 470±20% 1160 (925) 1.40 (1.60) (0.63)

※1 Measuring frequency at 100kHz, 0.1V.

※2 Saturation current: The value of D.C. current when the inductance becomes 30% lower than its initial value.

※3 Temperature rise current: The actual value of D.C. current when the temperature of coil becomes ⊿T=40℃. (Ta=20℃)

Production Stage:

In mass production

