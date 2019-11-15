$20,000 in Grants Awarded to Project Build a Future of Lake Charles

2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 737 South Lyons Street, Lake Charles

First National Bank of Louisiana, First Federal Bank of Louisiana and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $20,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Project Build a Future in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The funds will help the nonprofit organization purchase home sites, improve those sites, develop a smaller home plan and develop new counseling and training for low-income working families seeking to buy a new home.

The media is encouraged to join local dignitaries and bank representatives at a check presentation at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 20 at 707 South Lyons Street in Lake Charles.

The structure of the PGP enables FHLB Dallas member institutions to contribute $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, which FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.

WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 WHO: Melissa Dickson, Community Reinvestment Act Coordinator, First Federal Bank of Louisiana Roxanna Mize, Vice President, First National Bank of Louisiana Charla Blake, Executive Director, Project Build a Future Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: 737 South Lyons Street Lake Charles, Louisiana 70601 NOTE: This is the address of a Project Build a Future house that is under construction. The address may not yet be recognized by GPS apps. The house is north of Broad Street and south of I-10.

