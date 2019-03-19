20 March 2019: Well Testing Update

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited
March 20, 2019
Well Testing Update
Highlights:
Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on production testing with the Calima-2 and Calima-3 horizontal wells. A coiled tubing unit that was scheduled to arrive onsite last week has had to be replaced. A new coil tubing unit is now on location and is undertaking well clean-up operations. It is expected that this should take approximately two to three days. Once this is completed, production testing will commence on both wells.
Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.
Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.
