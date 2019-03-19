Log in
20 March 2019: Well Testing Update

03/19/2019 | 11:40pm EDT

Market Announcements Platform ASX Limited

ASX Code: CE1

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

March 20, 2019

Well Testing Update

Highlights:

  • Coil tubing units are currently onsite working upon Calima-2 & Calima-3 wells.

  • Production testing to commence imminently

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on production testing with the Calima-2 and Calima-3 horizontal wells. A coiled tubing unit that was scheduled to arrive onsite last week has had to be replaced. A new coil tubing unit is now on location and is undertaking well clean-up operations. It is expected that this should take approximately two to three days. Once this is completed, production testing will commence on both wells.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.com or contact

Alan Stein

Managing Director

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Chairman

E: glenn@lagral.com

Technical Director

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

David Tasker

Chapter One Advisors

E: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

T: +61 433 112 936

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights prospective for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 03:39:04 UTC
