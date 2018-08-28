Log in
20 Top Twitch Streamers Taking Part in $100,000 Charity eSports Tournament on September 1

08/28/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

All $100,000 will be donated by Swarmio to four charities chosen by four female team captains.

Swarmio, an eSports tournament management platform, will be hosting a League Of Legends tournament called “Gift The Rift” on September 1, 2018 where $100,000 will be donated to four different charities. The tournament will feature 20 of the most popular video game streamers from the United States, Canada, and Brazil, with a combined 50 million fans worldwide across all social media channels.

The 20 tournament participants have been split into four teams, each with a designated captain that has chosen a charity for their team to represent. The four captains are Pokimane, LilyPichu, xChocobars, and Kaypea – all female streamers and entrepreneurs with a combined 10 million followers on social media, and the charities they’ve chosen to represent are British Columbia Society of Cruelty to Animals, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Hope for Justice, and Last Chance for Animals.

Of the $100,000 total donation, $50,000 will be distributed based on the results of the tournament itself, and the remaining $50,000 will be distributed based on fans voting for their favourite team at gifttherift.swarmio.gg. The percentage of votes each team receives will determine the percentage of the $50,000 that is donated to their charity of choice.

“As soon as the Swarmio team reached out to me about Gift The Rift and explained what it was all about I was super excited to take part,” says Pokimane, one of the team captains for Gift The Rift. “I get to play League of Legends with my Twitch friends for all our viewers and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the process – that’s super sweet.”

“Gift The Rift is our way of connecting the eSports community and supporting the great charities our players have chosen to represent,” says Vijai Karthigesu, Founder & CEO of Swarmio. “We want to put on a tournament that every eSports fan will want to watch and give them the chance to support their favourite streamers and charities in the process.”

About Swarmio

Swarmio is an eSports tournament management platform that gives players, casters, and tournament organizers the tools they need to create and manage their own professional-level eSports tournament no matter their skill level from anywhere in the world.


© Business Wire 2018
