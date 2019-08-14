Log in
200 Exhibitors and 3,000 Decision-Makers Expected at Summer NAPE 2019 on Aug. 21-22

08/14/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

Annual oil and gas gathering to include Business Conference presentations by industry leaders and hundreds of dealmaking opportunities on the tradeshow floor

More than 3,000 oil and gas industry decision-makers and 200 exhibitors from across the U.S. are expected to attend Summer NAPE 2019 in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center on August 21-22. The annual expo will provide benefits to every professional in the upstream oil and gas industry, from prospects and buyers to sellers and partners at small independents and majors, featuring more than 2.5 million prospect acres from 18 states.

“Summer NAPE continues to prove to be the place to connect and network with other oil and gas decision-makers every year with two action-packed days of networking events and tradeshow activity,” said John Lodge, chairman, NAPE Operators Committee. “We’re looking forward to providing new opportunities tailored to young professionals with the Connections & Conversations program and addressing the key issues facing our industry with the Business Conference and Government Affairs Session presentations.”

Business Conference keynote speaker Kimberly S. McHugh, vice president, upstream drilling and completions, Chevron, will join six other industry leaders as they open Summer NAPE 2019 with insightful presentations on the most compelling topics and impactful trends facing the industry today. Following the Business Conference, the tradeshow will be filled with hundreds of exhibitors looking to make deals, with two days of Prospect Previews and Capital & Service Provider Previews in the NAPE theater allowing exhibitors to showcase their current prospects, pitch their services to a captive audience and drive traffic to their booths.

Summer NAPE will feature annual favorite events, including the Icebreaker networking event on Wednesday; educational courses presented by AAPG, HGS, IPAA and OCS; and a Government Affairs Session presented by Marcella Burke, acting senior counselor to the assistant secretary for land and mineral management, Department of the Interior. New at Summer NAPE, Connections & Conversations, an exclusive event designed to bring specific groups of people within the energy industry together, will feature young professionals, where individuals early in their careers will have an opportunity to mix and mingle over refreshments and gain insights and inspirations from top industry leaders. Summer NAPE will conclude with an out-of-this-world Summer Sweepstakes Drawing for a Vanderhall Speedster on Thursday, August 22 before the Hot Play Happy Hours, regionally focused networking events that provide a convenient way to connect with other professionals working in the same geographic area.

To Attend Summer NAPE

Attendee and media registration is open for Summer NAPE 2019. Those interested in attending or participating with an exhibit booth may find information regarding registration at www.napeexpo.com. Members of the media who would like to attend and cover NAPE are invited to register online at http://napeexpo.com/media or onsite.

About NAPE

NAPE – the oil and gas industry’s marketplace for the buying, selling and trading of prospects and producing properties – brings oil and gas professionals together to meet, network, connect and do business. NAPE offers two expos annually in Houston – NAPE Summit in February and Summer NAPE in August – bringing together prospects and all the key players needed to evaluate, facilitate and execute deals. The internationally recognized NAPE was established in 1993 by the American Association of Professional Landmen and also includes IPAA, SEG and AAPG as partners. For more information on NAPE, please visit napeexpo.com and follow NAPE on Twitter at @NAPE_EXPO.


© Business Wire 2019
