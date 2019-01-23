$200K Grant Makes Building Farm Labor Housing Possible

Louisiana-based Origin Bank and FHLB Dallas Provide Affordable Housing
Program Grant
Origin Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have
awarded a $200,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to assist a
local nonprofit with building housing for low-income farm laborers in
Bastrop, Louisiana.
BDT Housing Services Enterprise (BDTHSE), an affordable housing and
community development nonprofit, will use the grant toward the
construction of 20 apartment housing units. Specifically, BDTHSE will
use the grant toward reimbursement of the project’s predevelopment
costs, land purchase cost and soft costs during construction.
“Farmworkers’ needs often go unmet,” said Tracy Prince, executive
director of BDTHSE. “When decent housing is unavailable, farmworkers
live in substandard, crowded structures and in unlivable situations.”
According to the December 2016 profile of the National Agricultural
Workers Survey, 30 percent of farmworkers had family incomes below the
poverty line. Besides income, farmworkers also suffer other challenges
such as language barriers and lack of education, according to the
survey. It also noted that the average level of education completed by
farmworkers was eighth grade.
“Investing in our community is part of our mission at Origin Bank,” said
Shelia Grayson, vice president and Community Reinvestment Act (CRA)
officer at Origin Bank. “We are glad to work alongside FHLB Dallas to
make an impact on the farming community by providing more housing.”
The apartment units will be two-, three- and four-bedroom duplex
layouts. Construction will begin in February.
“BDT Housing Services Enterprise is very grateful to have programs to
aid grassroot nonprofits in the urban and rural services area and the
members that contributed to the program,” Ms. Prince said.
FHLB Dallas awards AHP grants annually, through members like Origin
Bank, to support the creation or rehabilitation of affordable housing
units, among other uses. In 2018, FHLB Dallas awarded $14 million in AHP
grants to 29 projects that will result 1,853 new or renovated housing
units. Of that, $4.7 million was awarded to Louisiana projects, and will
result in 319 new or rehabilitated housing units. Visit fhlb.com/ahp
for more information on the AHP.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Origin Bank on this project to
bring quality affordable housing to the farming community of Bastrop,”
said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community
Investment at FHLB Dallas. “To be part of their commitment to ensuring
the success of local organizations and workers that put food on our
tables is an honor.”
About Origin Bank
Origin Bank, formerly Community Trust Bank, is more than a century-old,
Louisiana-chartered bank which provides a wide range of traditional
banking services with 41 banking centers throughout Louisiana, Texas,
and Mississippi. Origin Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin
Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company with assets of over $4
billion. Origin Bancorp’s common stock is not listed on any exchange and
is traded through individually negotiated transactions. Member FDIC. To
learn more, visit Origin Bank’s website at originbankonline.com.
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the
FHLBank system created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total
assets of $73.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, is a member-owned
cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing
competitively priced advances and other credit products to approximately
825 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana,
Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. Visit fhlb.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190123005845/en/