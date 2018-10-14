2018/10/14 Premier Li: China willing to enhance cooperation with Tajikistan

China is willing to enhance cooperation with Tajikistan in trade, energy, transportation and agriculture, Premier Li Keqiang said on Oct 13.

Premier Li made the remarks when meeting with Tajik Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda in Dushanbe. This is Premier Li's first official visit to the country as premier.

Premier Li congratulated Rasulzoda on Tajikistan's success in holding the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Orgnization. Both leaders attended the meeting on Oct 12.

Noting that China-Tajik relations are presenting a healthy development momentum in many areas of cooperation, Premier Li said China is willing to align its Belt and Road Initiative with the development of Tajikistan to further bolster pragmatic cooperation.

He called on both countries to improve trade structure and expand trade volume, adding that China supports competent enterprises with good credit to cooperate with Tajikistan in areas of energy, power and mining, and to further cooperate in processing and production capacity.

Cooperation in connectivity, such as transportation, energy and port infrastructure, should be enhanced, Premier Li said. He also called on the two countries to cooperate further in tourism, education and young talent exchanges.

Both China and Tajikistan should enhance cooperation under the SCO framework to further contribute to regional stability and improving people's livelihood, Premier Li said.

For his part, Rasulzoda described Premier Li's visit as 'substantial and fruitful'. He said Tajikistan is willing to positively participate in constructing the Belt and Road, and enhance cooperation with China in areas of trade, energy, transportation, agriculture, investment and financing.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of cooperative documents regarding trade, customs, and local cooperation.