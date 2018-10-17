2018/10/17 Premier Li: Intellectual property rights to be better protected

Premier Li Keqiang delivers a keynote speech at the China-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague, the Netherlands, Oct 16, 2018. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also attended the forum. [Photo/Xinhua]

China will devote more effort to protecting intellectual property rights when dealing with foreign investors, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Premier Li made the remark when addressing the China-Netherlands Business Forum 2018 in The Hague, Netherlands, on Oct 16, before wrapping up his first official visit to the country. He attended the forum with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

'China will not force any technological transfer on any investors. Cooperation must be based on companies' will, and firmly stick to free trade,' Premier Li told a full house of business leaders from both countries.

He said in 2017, the amount of IPR fees paid by China was the second largest in the world.

With China's economy undergoing transformation and upgrading, Premier Li said, high-quality growth requires international cooperation in innovation. He said China welcomes Dutch investors, big or small, to invest in China, adding that China's population of nearly 1.4 billion presents large market potential for the commercialization of technical research.

Premier Li Keqiang, together with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, visits a hi-tech exhibition and joins a symposium with entrepreneurs in The Hague, the Netherlands, Oct 16, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

'China will continue its efforts in opening-up, and will give equal treatment to all investors in China. The country remains a popular destination for foreign investment,' Premier Li said.

China's economy shows steady yet slowing growth for the third quarter, but it remains within a reasonable range, he said, adding that China is confident of fulfilling its established goals.