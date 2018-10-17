Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

2018/10/17 Premier Li: Intellectual property rights to be better protected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 10:33pm EDT

Premier Li Keqiang delivers a keynote speech at the China-Netherlands Business Forum in The Hague, the Netherlands, Oct 16, 2018. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also attended the forum. [Photo/Xinhua]

China will devote more effort to protecting intellectual property rights when dealing with foreign investors, Premier Li Keqiang said.

Premier Li made the remark when addressing the China-Netherlands Business Forum 2018 in The Hague, Netherlands, on Oct 16, before wrapping up his first official visit to the country. He attended the forum with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

'China will not force any technological transfer on any investors. Cooperation must be based on companies' will, and firmly stick to free trade,' Premier Li told a full house of business leaders from both countries.

He said in 2017, the amount of IPR fees paid by China was the second largest in the world.

With China's economy undergoing transformation and upgrading, Premier Li said, high-quality growth requires international cooperation in innovation. He said China welcomes Dutch investors, big or small, to invest in China, adding that China's population of nearly 1.4 billion presents large market potential for the commercialization of technical research.

Premier Li Keqiang, together with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, visits a hi-tech exhibition and joins a symposium with entrepreneurs in The Hague, the Netherlands, Oct 16, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

'China will continue its efforts in opening-up, and will give equal treatment to all investors in China. The country remains a popular destination for foreign investment,' Premier Li said.

China's economy shows steady yet slowing growth for the third quarter, but it remains within a reasonable range, he said, adding that China is confident of fulfilling its established goals.

Disclaimer

The Presidency of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 02:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10/17Oil prices edge up on surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
10/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/17Trump Complains About Rising Interest Rates, Calling the Fed 'My Biggest Threat'--2nd Update
DJ
10/17SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : elf-Portrait of a Dreamer' is here
PU
10/17PH TRADE CHIEF : Positive momentum in RCEP discussions
PU
10/17DEPARTMENT OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC O : Good prospects for PH banana exports
PU
10/17Asia shares ride Wall Street bounce, China muted
RE
10/17Asia shares ride Wall Street bounce, China muted
RE
10/17DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES AUSTRALIAN GOVERNME : A student’s journey from regional Australia to Samoa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
5NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.