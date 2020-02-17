2018/19 Audited Financial Statements

For ten consecutive years the Secretariat's external auditors have provided an unmodified opinion on the financial statements for each of the Commonwealth's three funds, which concludes that the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.
The audited financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards, which are the best practice accounting standards for an organisation such as the Secretariat.
Read the Commonwealth's 2018/19 audited statements
