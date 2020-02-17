Log in
2018/19 Audited Financial Statements

02/17/2020

For ten consecutive years the Secretariat's external auditors have provided an unmodified opinion on the financial statements for each of the Commonwealth's three funds, which concludes that the financial statements are prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework.

The audited financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Public Sector Accounting Standards, which are the best practice accounting standards for an organisation such as the Secretariat.

Read the Commonwealth's 2018/19 audited statements

Disclaimer

Commonwealth Secretariat published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 18:21:08 UTC
