2018 Abstract: Cruiser, Watersport, Fishing Boat & Trailer Sales Trends Now Available

The sixth section of NMMA's 2018 U.S. Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract, Cruiser, Watersport, Fishing Boat and Trailer Sales Trends, is now available in the Statistics section of NMMA.org. The 2018 edition of this report includes retail sales for boats by activity and trailer sales.

Segments that continued to drive growth in 2018 included: personal watercraft (up 8 percent), pontoons (up 5 percent) and tow boats (up 11 percent). Fishing boat sales continued to grow in 2018 at a moderated rate (up 1 percent). Midsize inboard and sterndrive cruiser sales were flat in 2018, following two years of growth.Trailer sales were up 4 percent.

NMMA members receive unlimited complimentary access to the digital versions of each section of the Statistical Abstract as they become available, in addition to the full compilation report, which will be released in July. This report is the most comprehensive collection of industry data and a trusted source for recreational boating statistics.

Digital versions of the reports are available for purchase by non-NMMA members here; the Cruiser, Watersport, Fishing Boat and Trailer Sales Trends report is $1,199 for non-members. NMMA members can also pre-order copies of the print version of the full compilation report; the print version is $225 for members.

The release schedule of the 2018 Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract is:

July : Boat and Engine Exports and Imports; Total Industry Sales by Category and State; Total Boat Registrations

: Boat and Engine Exports and Imports; Total Industry Sales by Category and State; Total Boat Registrations August: Full Report

Bookmark www.nmma.org/statistics/publications/statistical-abstract for direct and easy access to the 2018 Recreational Boating Statistical Abstract.

Visit www.nmma.org/statistics or contact stats@nmma.org for more information.